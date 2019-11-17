Mike Pence distances himself from his own top adviser after she refuses to lie for Trump

Vice President Mike Pence’s top adviser, Jennifer Williams, seems to be enduring retaliation from her employers after cooperating with subpoenas from the House impeachment inquiry this week. Williams spoke to the committee behind closed doors, and her testimony has was released Saturday.

President Donald Trump attacked her as a “Never Trumper” on Twitter Sunday, despite her work for the Trump adminsitration.

Then her own boss seemed to indicate she was about to be thrown under the bus.

According to a CNN report, Pence’s office called her a “state department employee,” indicating that if she worked as an adviser to Pence, she’s clearing being moved back to the State Department, or she’s no longer welcome in his office. It’s unclear.

CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond explained it as an indication things aren’t looking good for Williams.

“Clearly there, an attempt by the vice president’s office to distance themselves from this official, who is technically a State Department employee but is currently detailed to the vice president’s office like so many other State Department officials who are detailed to the White House as foreign policy advisers,” Diamond continued. “And again, this is likely to, once again, raise those questions that the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff raised this week where the president attacks witnesses in this investigation, is that witness intimidation. That’s the question Democrats have raised, and Williams this week is expected to come to testify publicly on Capitol Hill days after being attacked.”

