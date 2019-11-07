Quantcast
Mike Pence would sign off on invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office: ‘Anonymous’ book

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence would support invoking the 25th Amendment to have President Donald Trump removed from office, according to a new book.

The forthcoming book, “A Warning,” purportedly written by an unnamed senior White House official, claims high-level aides are certain the vice president would back the plan to constitutionally remove Trump due to his mental incapacity, reported the Huffington Post.

The author, who wrote an anonymous essay for the New York Times describing a highly dysfunctional White House, describes an informal tally that White House officials took of Cabinet members who would sign off on a letter invoking Section 4 of the amendment, which maps out the process for replacing an incapacitated president with the vice president.

There was no doubt in the minds of those senior officials that Pence would be on board with the plan, the author wrote.

According to the Constitution, that letter would need to be signed by a majority of the Cabinet, delivered to the vice president for his signature and then submitted to Congress for approval.

A source provided excerpts to the Huffington Post under the condition that passages could not be quoted from directly ahead of the books publication on Nov. 19.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘very keen’ on doing ‘The Apprentice: White House’ — and keeps pitching it to NBC creator Mark Burnett: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

According to a report in the Daily Beast, Donald Trump has been keeping in touch with the creator of the 'Apprentice' TV show over the possibility of re-booting the reality show as a White House version.

The reports states, "Since taking office in early 2017, the president has confided to close associates that he misses hosting 'The Apprentice' and 'The Celebrity Apprentice' on NBC, the reality TV staples he left behind to become the Republican Party standard-bearer and then the leader of the free world."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

These red flags from the 2019 election could be a disturbing preview of 2020

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

The unofficial outcomes from Tuesday’s 2019 elections are a looking glass into what may unfold next year, especially when the results are close and partisan Republicans won’t concede, and as new voting equipment doesn’t perform as advertised.

The biggest contrast from Tuesday night’s results was the contrast between what unfolded in Kentucky and Virginia. In Kentucky, the Democratic gubernatorial challenger, state Attorney General Andy Beshear, has a 5,100-vote lead over Republican incumbent Matt Bevin. Not only has Bevin not conceded, but he has also suggested that foul play was involved (even though he’s yet to offer any evidence and Republicans won every other statewide office). And a Bevin ally, the state’s Senate president, said the legislature could act to overturn the vote and reinstate Bevin.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The truth looked bad for Donald Trump’: Here are 5 stunning moments from the first day of Roger Stone’s trial

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, finally faced a jury of his peers on Wednesday as the first full day of his trial began.

He stands accused of lying to Congress, obstructing Congress, and witness tampering in the course of the Russia investigation. Stone, who has spent a career billing himself as a political "dirty trickster" and is known for, among other things, proudly showing off a Richard Nixon tattoo on his back, denies the allegations.

But the U.S. Justice Department maintains it has substantial documentary evidence to prove its allegations, and it began to make its case to the jury on Wednesday, some of which had already been laid out in Stone's indictment.

Continue Reading
 
 
