Mike Pence would sign off on invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office: ‘Anonymous’ book

Vice President Mike Pence would support invoking the 25th Amendment to have President Donald Trump removed from office, according to a new book.

The forthcoming book, “A Warning,” purportedly written by an unnamed senior White House official, claims high-level aides are certain the vice president would back the plan to constitutionally remove Trump due to his mental incapacity, reported the Huffington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The author, who wrote an anonymous essay for the New York Times describing a highly dysfunctional White House, describes an informal tally that White House officials took of Cabinet members who would sign off on a letter invoking Section 4 of the amendment, which maps out the process for replacing an incapacitated president with the vice president.

There was no doubt in the minds of those senior officials that Pence would be on board with the plan, the author wrote.

According to the Constitution, that letter would need to be signed by a majority of the Cabinet, delivered to the vice president for his signature and then submitted to Congress for approval.

A source provided excerpts to the Huffington Post under the condition that passages could not be quoted from directly ahead of the books publication on Nov. 19.