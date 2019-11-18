Mike Pompeo called Sean Hannity and demanded he back up his allegations against Ukraine ambassador: report

On Monday, the transcript of the testimony from foreign service officer David Hale was released to the public. And one of the most startling moments from the transcript was a claim that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called up Fox News host Sean Hannity and demanded he back up the claims he was making against former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch:

Reading through the David Hale testimony now, as one does when this is now their life, and apparently Sec. Pompeo called Sean Hannity and told him to produce evidence of the stuff he was saying about Amb. Marie Yovanovitch pic.twitter.com/d34iZrxBtG — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) November 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Yovanovitch was recalled from the Ukraine by Trump after she reportedly raised objections to the apparent scheme to extort Ukraine into investigating the Bidens using military aid.

Hannity, one of the president’s most reliable defenders on cable news, has torn into Yovanovitch, calling her a “narcissistic diplomat snowflake.”