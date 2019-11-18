Quantcast
Connect with us

Mike Pompeo called Sean Hannity and demanded he back up his allegations against Ukraine ambassador: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Monday, the transcript of the testimony from foreign service officer David Hale was released to the public. And one of the most startling moments from the transcript was a claim that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called up Fox News host Sean Hannity and demanded he back up the claims he was making against former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Yovanovitch was recalled from the Ukraine by Trump after she reportedly raised objections to the apparent scheme to extort Ukraine into investigating the Bidens using military aid.

Hannity, one of the president’s most reliable defenders on cable news, has torn into Yovanovitch, calling her a “narcissistic diplomat snowflake.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump doctor denies the president underwent any ‘neurologic evaluations’ at Walter Reed Hospital

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

The physician to the president claimed that President Donald Trump did not undergo "neurologic" evaluations during a surprise visit to Walter Reed Hospital.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a picture of a memorandum from Dr. Sean Conley, which was printed on "Office of the Press Secretary" letterhead.

The memo was sent to Grisham.

On Saturday, Grisham had claimed the purpose of the visit was to conduct a "partial" physical. Dr. Conley referred to the visit as an "interim check up."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani was not just working for Trump — he also said he worked for Pence: State Department testimony

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

One of the strangest moments of the testimony of State Department official David Holmes, as laid out in the transcript released by the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, was when Holmes told Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) that President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed to be working as an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

"Was Rudy Giuliani representing his client as a private attorney?" asked Zeldin.

"I have never spoken with him, sir. So, I mean, you could ask him," said Holmes, but he added, "At one point he, Mr. Bakanov, told me that, you know, someone named Giuliani said he was an adviser to the Vice President."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kurt Volker to ‘modify’ his testimony — and claim he was ‘out of the loop’ on Ukraine: NYT

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's former special envoy to Ukraine will "modify" his testimony to Congress during televised hearings on Tuesday.

"Kurt D. Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, plans to tell lawmakers on Tuesday that he was out of the loop at key moments during President Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine to turn up damaging information about Democrats, according to an account of his prepared testimony," The New York Times reported Monday.

Continue Reading
 
 