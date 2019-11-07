Mike Pompeo ‘looks impotent’ after testimony reveals he ‘kowtowed to Trump’: AP reporter

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears “impotent” as testimony reveals his subservience to President Donald Trump.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire.

“You know, and Jonathan Lemire, another sort of plotline that keeps re-upping itself is Pompeo’s either impotence or what would appear to be the only other explanation, his been coerced by Trump and Rudy [Giuliani] as part of the conspiracy to extort the Ukrainians for dirt on the Bidens. What is the sense from inside Pompeo-world for which path he’s on?” Wallace asked.

“At the very least Pompeo did nothing to — no objection whatsoever,” Lemire replied.

“I keep going back to [Bill] Taylor’s opening testimony which was released a few weeks ago where he spoke about how this would undo all the progress that has been made in Ukraine which should be a bulwark against Russian aggression,” he explained.

“He described — he looked over that bridge. He was in the Ukraine and he looked over and saw those Russian-backed militia forces over there and sort of put a real human face on this and said this is the toll here. It’s not just about politics, lives could be lost if this military aid is not delivered,” he explained.

“In terms of Pompeo, he looks, if nothing else, he looks impotent,” Lemire said. “He’s kowtowed to Trump.”

“He’s yet another guardrail that has fallen away in allowing the president and in this case Rudy Giuliani and this other cast of characters to run rough shot over American foreign policy — and frankly American interests,” he added.

