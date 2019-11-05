‘Mitch McConnell is vulnerable’: Kentucky Democrats are ‘ready to ditch’ #MoscowMitch

The leader of the United States Senate may be in danger of losing re-election after Tuesday’s huge shift away from Republicans during Tuesday’s elections.

“The Republicans put Donald Trump on the ballot today in Kentucky — and the Republicans lost,” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell noted.

For analysis, O’Donnell interviewed Ben Self, the chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your state’s senior senator, Mitch McConnell, has pretty negative polling numbers in Kentucky right now with the election a year away,” O’Donnell noted. “What does tonight’s result tell you about the Mcconnell re-election campaign?”

“I think it absolutely shows you that Mitch McConnell’s vulnerable,” Self replied.

“The Republicans are going to try to say he’s a different candidate, it’ll be a national election, it won’t be a state election. When you look at the approval numbers, they’re pretty darn close,” he explained.

“People are fired up to take on Mitch McConnell. We hear from people inside the state they’re ready to ditch Moscow Mitch and replace him with somebody who really represents the issues in Kentucky,” Self said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitch McConnell stopped representing years ago, and I think when we have a democratic candidate who’s willing to put Kentucky first, we’re going to see Kentuckians come out and vote for them,” he predicted.

Watch: