‘Mitch McConnell is vulnerable’: Kentucky Democrats are ‘ready to ditch’ #MoscowMitch

The leader of the United States Senate may be in danger of losing re-election after Tuesday’s huge shift away from Republicans during Tuesday’s elections.
“The Republicans put Donald Trump on the ballot today in Kentucky — and the Republicans lost,” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell noted.
For analysis, O’Donnell interviewed Ben Self, the chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party.
“Your state’s senior senator, Mitch McConnell, has pretty negative polling numbers in Kentucky right now with the election a year away,” O’Donnell noted. “What does tonight’s result tell you about the Mcconnell re-election campaign?”
“I think it absolutely shows you that Mitch McConnell’s vulnerable,” Self replied.
“The Republicans are going to try to say he’s a different candidate, it’ll be a national election, it won’t be a state election. When you look at the approval numbers, they’re pretty darn close,” he explained.
“People are fired up to take on Mitch McConnell. We hear from people inside the state they’re ready to ditch Moscow Mitch and replace him with somebody who really represents the issues in Kentucky,” Self said.
Mitch McConnell stopped representing years ago, and I think when we have a democratic candidate who’s willing to put Kentucky first, we’re going to see Kentuckians come out and vote for them,” he predicted.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.