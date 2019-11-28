MSNBC guest: Hungry and poor people should ‘celebrate’ billionaires at Thanksgiving
During an appearance on MSNBC, Michael Strain, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, said that Americans should give thanks for billionaires.
Strain made the remarks on Thanksgiving as families across the national were gathering together.
“They are all doing stuff to contribute to the economy,” Strain to MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. “We should be saying success is good. We should want more billionaires, not fewer.”
Velshi pointed out that billionaires — like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos — built their fortunes “off the backs of people making $15/hour.”
“Jeff Bezos made that annual salary every 11 and a half seconds,” Velshi observed. “Do you think there’s a problem with that relationship?”
“I don’t see a problem,” Strain scoffed. “The market is determining wages based on productivity. The market for CEOs is thin.”
“Jeff Bezos, by creating Amazon, is giving American workers a raise by lowering the prices they pay for the goods they buy,” he insisted.
“Are you at all troubled by what happens when you have income and wealth inequality grow at the rate we’ve seen it?” Velshi wondered.
“What troubles me is the need to push economic opportunity into low-income households, into working-class households,” Strain complained. “Is the best way to go about doing that tearing down and demonizing billionaires?”
“The problem is we’ve got 40 million people in this country who are food insecure,” Velshi replied, “in a country where we’ve got a whole bunch of billionaires. Wouldn’t taxation solve some of that?”
“We do have a progressive tax system,” Strain agreed. “The higher your income, the more you pay in taxes.”
“The message should not be that billionaires are mistakes,” he added. “The message should be that we need more billionaires. The message should be is that success is something we should celebrate, not something we should denigrate. So I have a big problem with [Democrats’ anti-billionaire] message.”
According to Strain, candidates like Elizabeth Warren were wrong to pursue a wealth tax, which he said would solve “no problems in society.”
“It is dividing America along class lines,” he opined. “It does not solve a problem.”
“It does solve a problem,” Velshi shot back. “You may not like the math on it… but it does solve a problem if you tax the most wealthy in this country a little bit more in a country where we’ve got remarkable income inequality.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
MSNBC guest: Hungry and poor people should ‘celebrate’ billionaires at Thanksgiving
During an appearance on MSNBC, Michael Strain, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, said that Americans should give thanks for billionaires.
Strain made the remarks on Thanksgiving as families across the national were gathering together.
"They are all doing stuff to contribute to the economy," Strain to MSNBC's Ali Velshi. "We should be saying success is good. We should want more billionaires, not fewer."
Velshi pointed out that billionaires -- like Amazon's Jeff Bezos -- built their fortunes "off the backs of people making $15/hour."
"Jeff Bezos made that annual salary every 11 and a half seconds," Velshi observed. "Do you think there's a problem with that relationship?"
Breaking Banner
‘God bless Martin O’Malley’: Ex-Maryland Governor praised for getting in face of Trump appointee Cuccinelli in DC bar
The night before Thanksgiving is a time for many Americans to head down to the local bar and meet up with schooltime friends, but sometimes—as President Donald Trump's virulently anti-immigrant acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli found out Wednesday—those encounters can leave a sting.
Cuccinelli, an outspoken opponent of immigration who has been referred to as a "white supremacist" by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and others, was excoriated by former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley at Washington, D.C. pub the Dubliner at an unofficial Gonzaga College High School alumni meetup Wednesday night.
CNN
CNN panel walks through all the times Trump has ignored his generals and overruled them
On CNN Thursday, a panel discussed President Donald Trump's interference in the case of convicted war criminal Eddie Gallagher — and noted that it is part of a broader pattern of the president believing he knows better than his military experts.
"This is an extension of a broader point he makes that Washington is working against him and he's fighting for real people, real Americans, fighting for warriors," said Wall Street Journal White House reporter Catherine Lucey. "The machine of Washington is stacked against him. You'll hear more of this theme with this and other cases. We have seen him again and again use a really expansive view of executive powers with military, DOJ and agencies. When he wants his way, he's bold about going through whatever the advice is."