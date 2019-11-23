MSNBC panel scorches media for only caring about the concerns of white working class voters

An MSNBC panel discussion on how the media has been covering white Democratic presidential candidates compared to candidates of color turned to the overall fascination by the media with what white voters think — specifically those identified as “working class” — to the exclusion on non-white voters.

Speaking with “Am Joy” host Joy Reid, MSNBC contributor Jonathan Capehart decried the ongoing press obssesion with what voters think — but only talking to white voters.

“The media plays into that narrative,” Capehart began. “Going to the black churches just before primary day or going to the black churches the weekend before the general election do the big ‘souls to the polls’ and hang-wringing about will they come out and will the person lose the election because the black vote doesn’t come out. And the press also has a responsibility, as the Democratic party does, to look at the African-American community not just around election time but everytime, everyday.”

Turning to Latosha Brown, co-founder of Black Votes Matter, host Reid asked, “You work in the grassroots on this, and black women are counted on to be the primary voters. They are the most reliable Democratic voters but they are dismissed because there is a narrative that America won’t elect anyone that is not a white male, and there is not a lot of trust in the black electorate.”

“I want to go back to something that Jonathan said,” she replied. “Jonathan talked about when Kamala Harris was doing really well when she jumped out. But if you look at what the papers were saying, I saw few headlines that said that she was with a frontrunner. In fact, most were saying the B-boys, Biden and Buttigieg, and so they did not cover it nor did they frame it as if she was a viable candidate.”

“So I think that we have that backdrop where the media is also feeding this particular narrative and I do think that historically we have had this idea that this particular election we just need to white male candidate to save us,” she added.

