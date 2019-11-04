MSNBC’s Mika busts ‘nervous’ Trump’s GOP defenders: ‘This president is buying them off’
President Donald Trump tweeted 75 times over the weekend, and MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said that betrayed his worried state of mind.
The “Morning Joe” host said the tweets and retweets violated presidential norms, and possibly even some laws, and showed Trump’s terror as the impeachment inquiry moves forward.
“President Trump was particularly active on Twitter,” Brzezinski said, “and the increased frequency is usually a sign of he’s distracted or nervous about something. Trump tweeted and retweeted 75 times over the weekend, up until just after midnight last night, everything from retweets of the likes of (Fox News hosts) Jeanine Pirro and Mark Levin, praising a UFC fighter, he also attacked the whistleblower.”
She wondered how Republican lawmakers could continue supporting a corrupt president who appears to be suffering from some form of mental decline.
“If you could speak face-to-face to these Republicans who are acting as Trump’s front men — (Kevin) McCarthy, (Steve) Scalise and others — especially in terms of the rot that chips away at our democracy, these tweets, intimidating a witness, bullying people, trying to not follow the law, refusing to comply with subpoenas,” Brzezinski said. “If you could talk to them face-to-face and confront them about the way this president is buying them off with attention, access, campaign money, what would you ask them to do? What could you say that could change this very unhealthy dynamic?”
Ex-pastor warns Trump embrace will destroy evangelical Christianity: ‘I don’t think it’s going to end well’
A former fundamentalist pastor called out the evangelical movement he left behind, saying their political support for President Donald Trump was unforgivable.
Joshua Harris, a former megachurch pastor and author of a bestselling book that advocated premarital celibacy, said the evangelical movement's embrace of Trump was "incredibly damaging to the Gospel, and to the church," reported Axios.
How one employer stuck a new mom with a $898,984 bill for her premature baby
Dignity Health said its employee, an ER nurse, failed to meet the deadline to add her premature newborn to its health plan, so she was responsible for the medical bills. It rejected her appeals for a year until ProPublica called.
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for ProPublica’s Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox as soon as they are published.
Lauren Bard opened the hospital bill this month and her body went numb. In bold block letters it said, “AMOUNT DUE: $898,984.57.”
Iran marks 1979 embassy siege with anti-US fervor
With anti-American slogans and effigies mocking President Donald Trump, thousands rallied outside the former US embassy in Tehran on Monday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Iran hostage crisis.
Amid renewed tensions with Washington, state television showed rallies taking place in several other cities four decades after revolutionary students stormed the diplomatic mission -- an event that still strains ties today.
"They will continue their enmity against us. They are like a lethal scorpion whose nature is to have a poisonous sting," the head of the army, General Abdolrahim Mousavi, said in a speech at Tehran.