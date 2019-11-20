MSNBC’s Mika shocked by Morning Joe’s withering criticism of House GOP: ‘I’ve never heard you accuse someone of that’
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski was astonished by her co-host and husband Joe Scarborough’s denunciation of congressional Republicans.
The “Morning Joe” hosts agreed GOP attacks on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who earned a Purple Heart fighting in the Iraq War, and other impeachment inquiry witnesses were shameful, but Scarborough went even further in his criticism.
“People talk about the time, ‘It’s a time we’re in,’ — no, it’s not,” Scarborough said. “It’s lack of character among people on these committees, just a lack of character and a lack of love of country that they put their political party above their country.”
He said that was glaringly apparent when you look at the behavior of Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee compared to the GOP chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.
“Guess what, Chairman (Richard) Burr and the ranking member (Mark Warner) from Virginia, they work together very well,” Scarborough said, “and coordinate their messages and actually when they talk in a press conference, you’re like, oh, wait a second — they’re doing the business of the United States of America and not their own political party.”
Scarborough’s remarks gobsmacked his co-host and wife.
“Wow,” Brzezinski said. “In the 13 years I’ve worked with you, I have never heard you accuse someone of not loving your country. In fact, you’re very careful with those words.”
Scarborough owned his statements.
“They are acting like they don’t love their country,” he said. “They are putting their party above their country. It’s plainly obvious, and if you want to see somebody that puts their country first, look what the Democrats and Republicans do in the Senate.”
Sewer campus escape bid by Hong Kong protesters ends in arrest
Two pro-democracy protesters were arrested Wednesday as they emerged from a manhole on a Hong Kong road outside a besieged campus, in a thwarted escape bid from inside the university.
Two male protesters holed up in the campus for days were detained along with four people lowering ropes to help them out from the drainage system, police said.
They apparently crawled through fetid sewers to a manhole outside a housing estate around half a kilometre from city centre grounds of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), the scene of the dramatic siege by police.
The group were arrested for a range of offences including "taking part in a riot" and "assisting offenders", chief superintendent Ricky Ho told reporters late Wednesday.
Sondland’s hotels are facing backlash over Trump ties: ‘Do you want to support him?’
Gordon Sondland's efforts to shield President Donald Trump from accountability in the Ukraine scandal has been bad for his personal business.
The U.S. ambassador to the European Union has twice updated his closed-door testimony in the impeachment inquiry after other witnesses implicated him in the scheme, and social media users are venting their frustration against his hotel chain on Yelp, reported The Daily Beast.