MSNBC’s Mika shocked by Morning Joe’s withering criticism of House GOP: ‘I’ve never heard you accuse someone of that’

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski was astonished by her co-host and husband Joe Scarborough’s denunciation of congressional Republicans.

The “Morning Joe” hosts agreed GOP attacks on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who earned a Purple Heart fighting in the Iraq War, and other impeachment inquiry witnesses were shameful, but Scarborough went even further in his criticism.

“People talk about the time, ‘It’s a time we’re in,’ — no, it’s not,” Scarborough said. “It’s lack of character among people on these committees, just a lack of character and a lack of love of country that they put their political party above their country.”

He said that was glaringly apparent when you look at the behavior of Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee compared to the GOP chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Guess what, Chairman (Richard) Burr and the ranking member (Mark Warner) from Virginia, they work together very well,” Scarborough said, “and coordinate their messages and actually when they talk in a press conference, you’re like, oh, wait a second — they’re doing the business of the United States of America and not their own political party.”

Scarborough’s remarks gobsmacked his co-host and wife.

“Wow,” Brzezinski said. “In the 13 years I’ve worked with you, I have never heard you accuse someone of not loving your country. In fact, you’re very careful with those words.”

Scarborough owned his statements.

“They are acting like they don’t love their country,” he said. “They are putting their party above their country. It’s plainly obvious, and if you want to see somebody that puts their country first, look what the Democrats and Republicans do in the Senate.”