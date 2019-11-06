MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously blames ‘toxic’ Trump for Bevin loss: ‘You lost Kentucky for Republicans!’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blamed President Donald Trump for the loss of his close ally in the Kentucky governor’s race, and said it should serve as a cautionary tale for other Republicans.

Gov. Matt Bevin lost his re-election bid in Kentucky, a state that carried Trump and still backs the GOP president, but the “Morning Joe” host said a last-minute campaign rally cost him the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Donald Trump the night before saying, you have to do this for me, basically saying this is all about me, this is all about Trump,” Scarborough said. “Bevin has to win or if he doesn’t this will be the biggest loss in the history of American politics.”

Trump appeared the night before the election at a Lexington rally for Bevin, and Scarborough said that energized the president’s opponents — not his supporters.

“We’re going to get to what happened again in the suburbs, in the Cincinnati suburbs, which, again, once again shows that Donald Trump is toxic,” Scarborough said.

Republicans won the other statewide races in Kentucky, but they didn’t tie themselves so closely to the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before Donald trump went to Kentucky on that last night and had those stupid shirts that said, ‘Read the transcript,’ printed up,” Scarborough said. “By the way, which of course the document he was talking to said up top, ‘This is not a transcript.’ The stupidity, it’s really shocking, and we’re sitting there going, how do people get away with that? They don’t.”

“Here’s the thing, they don’t get away with it,” he added. “He doesn’t get away with it. He’s going to be impeached. His party lost the biggest landslide vote loss in the history of the United States, Republican 2018, for following him blindly.”

Scarborough said Bevin had been cruising to re-election before rallying with Trump the night before polls opened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bevin, get this, oh, so unpopular,” he said. “Bevin was ahead by 5 percentage points in the polls before Donald Trump came to the state.”

“Donald Trump cost him 5 1/2, 6 percentage points by that one rally,” Scarborough continued. “Think about it, if you’re Donald Trump you’re waking up this morning and you know — Donald, come here. Get a little closer. Bevin was ahead, son. He was ahead by five points before you went to Kentucky.”

“Donald, look at that,” he added. “I know you don’t like reading, Donald, but look — that stands for Republican. He had 52 percent before you went and did that rally for him, and he got those poor folks wearing that shirt that said ‘read the transcript’ when the piece of paper itself said ‘this is not a transcript.’ Donald, this is not working for you. You should just stay home and watch like those cage fights, right?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Donald, my friend, you lost the state for Republicans,” he concluded.