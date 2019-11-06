MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously blames ‘toxic’ Trump for Bevin loss: ‘You lost Kentucky for Republicans!’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blamed President Donald Trump for the loss of his close ally in the Kentucky governor’s race, and said it should serve as a cautionary tale for other Republicans.
Gov. Matt Bevin lost his re-election bid in Kentucky, a state that carried Trump and still backs the GOP president, but the “Morning Joe” host said a last-minute campaign rally cost him the race.
“Donald Trump the night before saying, you have to do this for me, basically saying this is all about me, this is all about Trump,” Scarborough said. “Bevin has to win or if he doesn’t this will be the biggest loss in the history of American politics.”
Trump appeared the night before the election at a Lexington rally for Bevin, and Scarborough said that energized the president’s opponents — not his supporters.
“We’re going to get to what happened again in the suburbs, in the Cincinnati suburbs, which, again, once again shows that Donald Trump is toxic,” Scarborough said.
Republicans won the other statewide races in Kentucky, but they didn’t tie themselves so closely to the president.
“Before Donald trump went to Kentucky on that last night and had those stupid shirts that said, ‘Read the transcript,’ printed up,” Scarborough said. “By the way, which of course the document he was talking to said up top, ‘This is not a transcript.’ The stupidity, it’s really shocking, and we’re sitting there going, how do people get away with that? They don’t.”
“Here’s the thing, they don’t get away with it,” he added. “He doesn’t get away with it. He’s going to be impeached. His party lost the biggest landslide vote loss in the history of the United States, Republican 2018, for following him blindly.”
Scarborough said Bevin had been cruising to re-election before rallying with Trump the night before polls opened.
“Bevin, get this, oh, so unpopular,” he said. “Bevin was ahead by 5 percentage points in the polls before Donald Trump came to the state.”
“Donald Trump cost him 5 1/2, 6 percentage points by that one rally,” Scarborough continued. “Think about it, if you’re Donald Trump you’re waking up this morning and you know — Donald, come here. Get a little closer. Bevin was ahead, son. He was ahead by five points before you went to Kentucky.”
“Donald, look at that,” he added. “I know you don’t like reading, Donald, but look — that stands for Republican. He had 52 percent before you went and did that rally for him, and he got those poor folks wearing that shirt that said ‘read the transcript’ when the piece of paper itself said ‘this is not a transcript.’ Donald, this is not working for you. You should just stay home and watch like those cage fights, right?”
“Donald, my friend, you lost the state for Republicans,” he concluded.
Earthquakes in West Texas have dramatically increased, according to new University of Texas study
Every year West Texas experiences more and more small earthquakes. The study by the University of Texas at Austin documented more than 7,000 starting in 2009.
West Texas has seen a dramatic increase in earthquakes, jumping from 19 in 2009 to 1,600 in 2017 alone, according to a new study published Monday by the University of Texas at Austin.
The study, which was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, tracked nearly 20 years of seismic activity. The scientists documented more than 7,000 earthquakes near Pecos starting in 2009, most of them so small that no one felt them. The scientists used an earthquake monitoring system that was “some distance” from Pecos but sensitive enough to pick up vibrations 150 miles away.
‘A huge moment for the movement’: Los Angeles city council approves resolution in favor of Medicare for All
"Today's resolution sends a powerful message to Congress that the people of Los Angeles demand that health care be treated as a right, not a privilege."
With a nearly unanimous vote on Tuesday the Los Angeles City Council—representing the nation's second most populous city—passed a resolution endorsing federal Medicare for All legislation.
Labor unions and progressive advocacy groups applauded the 10 to 1 vote of the council as a key victory in the broader fight to win Medicare for All nationally.
Donald Trump Jr.: My dad can’t be ‘racist’ because he let me play video games with Michael Jackson
Donald Trump Jr. attempted to counter racism allegations against his father by noting in his new book that the future president allowed him to “hang out with Michael Jackson” as a child.
Trump Jr. wrote in his new book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” that he frequently played with the King of Pop as a child and even went on vacation with him.
"One day in Eric’s room, my father saw how much Michael enjoyed playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with us on Nintendo and told him he could take the game home. My game!" the president’s 41-year-old adult son wrote. "To this day, Eric says it was his game because it was in his room, but I know whose game it was. I’d worked a summer job to pay for it! And here was Michael Jackson, probably a billionaire at this point, and he took it!”