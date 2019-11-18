MSNBC’s Morning Joe laughs out loud at Fox News praise for Trump’s ‘superman’ energy: ‘He does one or two things a day, tops’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tried to unravel President Donald Trump’s mysterious hospital visit over the weekend, which the White House insists was the beginning of his annual physical.

The “Morning Joe” host laughed out loud at a clip of White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro praising the president’s “superman” energy after the surprise hospital visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who was it, was it (Treasury Secretary Steve) Mnuchin who praised his perfect genes?” Scarborough said. “Was it Steve Mnuchin who said had he superhuman genes? And they said he would live to be 200 if he ate better?”

Scarborough said the president’s public schedule doesn’t suggest superhuman energy.

“He’s got, like, one event,” he said. “I think he does one or two things a day, tops.”

Scarborough said the public deserved accurate information about president’s health.

“He’s magically picked up, he’s two inches taller now than he was a couple of years ago,” Scarborough said. “The bone spurs are growing and pushing him up, and also, by the way — I’m sorry. I know a guy that weighs about 240, 241, this guy, this guy is — he’s pushing 300 (pounds). There is no doubt about it, there’s no doubt. There’s no doubt about it. Maybe he’s 270, maybe he’s 280.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The summaries of Trump’s past physical exams have been “laughable,” Scarborough said, and the White House has already burned up all its credibility.

“I’m just saying we have a right to know our president’s health, and he’s done nothing but lie to us about it for several years,” Scarborough said.