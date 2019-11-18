MSNBC’s Morning Joe laughs out loud at Fox News praise for Trump’s ‘superman’ energy: ‘He does one or two things a day, tops’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tried to unravel President Donald Trump’s mysterious hospital visit over the weekend, which the White House insists was the beginning of his annual physical.
The “Morning Joe” host laughed out loud at a clip of White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro praising the president’s “superman” energy after the surprise hospital visit.
“Who was it, was it (Treasury Secretary Steve) Mnuchin who praised his perfect genes?” Scarborough said. “Was it Steve Mnuchin who said had he superhuman genes? And they said he would live to be 200 if he ate better?”
Scarborough said the president’s public schedule doesn’t suggest superhuman energy.
“He’s got, like, one event,” he said. “I think he does one or two things a day, tops.”
Scarborough said the public deserved accurate information about president’s health.
“He’s magically picked up, he’s two inches taller now than he was a couple of years ago,” Scarborough said. “The bone spurs are growing and pushing him up, and also, by the way — I’m sorry. I know a guy that weighs about 240, 241, this guy, this guy is — he’s pushing 300 (pounds). There is no doubt about it, there’s no doubt. There’s no doubt about it. Maybe he’s 270, maybe he’s 280.”
The summaries of Trump’s past physical exams have been “laughable,” Scarborough said, and the White House has already burned up all its credibility.
“I’m just saying we have a right to know our president’s health, and he’s done nothing but lie to us about it for several years,” Scarborough said.
Pope to Hiroshima on mission against ‘immoral’ nuclear weapons
Pope Francis, who years ago hoped to be a missionary in Japan, travels to the sites of the world's only atomic attacks this week seeking a ban on "immoral" nuclear weapons.
"Your country is well aware of the suffering caused by war," the Argentine pontiff, 82, said in a video message to the Japanese people on Monday.
"Together with you, I pray that the destructive power of nuclear weapons will never be unleashed again in human history. The use of nuclear weapons is immoral," said the head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics.
Pope Francis flies to Asia on Tuesday, where he will first visit Thailand and then Japan, including the two cities destroyed by devastating US nuclear attacks during the Second World War.
‘Pinochet-style dictatorship’: Bolivia’s coup government threatens to arrest leftist lawmakers and journalists
"Bolivia is living through a violent, regressive, completely undemocratic power grab. All governments must sever relations with this illegal regime."
As indigenous-led protests against the military coup that ousted Evo Morales continued in the streets of Bolivia over the weekend in the face of violent repression by police forces, the government of self-declared Interim President Jeanine Añez on Sunday announced the creation of a "special apparatus" to arrest elected lawmakers from the majority Movement for Socialism party.
No way Pence didn’t know what Trump was up to in Ukraine after aide’s revelations: CNN panel
A CNN panel discussion on testimony given by a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence said her revelations about what she knew about President Donald Trump's Ukraine dealings can only mean Pence knew and is lying.
Speaking with New Day hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, contributor Kaitlan Collins stated Jennifer Williams' description of Trump's Ukraine phone call was expected to set Trump off, which it did when the president raged at her on Sunday as a "Never Trumper."
"We kind of saw this coming, that they anticipated the president could be frustrated by her testimony," Collins explained. "Because in the weeks before, when she was going to testify behind closed doors, we saw them distancing themselves from her. Yes, she works in our office, but she's the State Department employee detailed to our office."