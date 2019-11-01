MSNBC’s Morning Joe reveals how Fox News could end Trump’s presidency any time Rupert Murdoch wanted
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned President Donald Trump’s presidency could be toppled if Fox News ever told his supporters the truth.
The “Morning Joe” host described Trump as a “post-literate” president, because his support rests on the unwillingness of his followers to read or examine evidence.
“You heard the president after the (impeachment) vote talking to several different people and still tweeting about his, quote, transcript when he knows it wasn’t a transcript,” Scarborough said. “The top of that memo said it was not a transcript, and we have found out ever since it’s not a transcript.”
Scarborough said the president and his Republican allies insult their supporters’ intelligence with every defense they offer.
“They are behaving as if Donald Trump supporters are illiterate,” he said. “They are acting as if Donald Trump supporters are too stupid to read. They, of course, are not, but this is a post-literate president who has time and time again, even this week, lied about what’s been going on in Washington, D.C., trusting that Americans will be too busy or just disinterested in actually reading what’s on paper in black and white.”
Republicans currently support the president in his impeachment fight, but Scarborough said that support is more fragile than it looks — just as Richard Nixon’s support eventually collapsed as the evidence piled up.
“This was actually the state of things in early summer 1974,” he said, “and I know that I’ve told the story often about my father being a Nixon supporter and believing it was a conspiracy going back to the days that he went after Alger Hiss. The tapes came out and my father said, ‘If he has done half of what this suggests he is unfit to hold any office.'”
“We’re not going to get there,” Scarborough added, “but I do wonder, though, talking about the age that we’re in, I do wonder if we’re in an age now where the only thing that could threaten Donald Trump would be a (Walter) Cronkite moment on Vietnam, asking, ‘What the heck is going on in Vietnam?’ Only this time it’s a Fox News moment, a Rupert Murdoch moment that breaks the tribalism at some point.”
New York Democrat busts Trump’s two favorite defenses against impeachment
Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) broke down President Donald Trump's two essential defenses of his wrongdoing at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
The New York Democrat won election last year in a district that overwhelmingly backed Trump, but he said his constituents understand the seriousness of the allegations under investigation by lawmakers.
"People truly do, I believe, understand that these allegations are serious," Rose said. "But what I hear often is two things. First thing I hear is well, 'Look, Max, I get it, the president might have done something wrong, but everybody does it. Why are you singling this guy out for something when everybody does this? You know, presidents used to do this in the past, senators are doing this all the time.'"
Impeachment probe looking into Mulvaney involvement with Ukraine before Trump phone call: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, Democrats are asking questions about acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's curious decision to hold up a weapons shipment to Ukraine before Donald Trump's phone call with President Zelensky.
The report notes that Mulvaney, in his other job as head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), held up the sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine even after the Trump administration had approved the sale.