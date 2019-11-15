Quantcast
MSNBC’s Morning Joe says GOP support for Trump softer than it looks: ‘They’re counting the days until he leaves office’

Published

37 mins ago

on

Following an epic rant by “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on spinless Republican lawmakers who allow themselves to be abused by President Donald Trump – and then proceeded to suck up to him afterward — the MSNBC host confided that most Republicans he speaks to can’t wait for Trump to be out of their lives.

During the panel discussion that encompassed the way that the president has treated Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Scarborough expressed disgust with the lawmakers who he says secretly hate Trump.

“Every Republican I’ve spoken with behind the scenes, they just shake their head,” the MSNBC host explained. “They are literally counting the days until Donald Trump leaves office.”

“If they could turn off the lights in the Senate when they vote to convict, they would all vote to convict him,” he continued. “The would take Mike Pence as president in a second.”

Watch below:

WATCH LIVE: House Intelligence committee holds Day Two of Trump impeachment hearings

On Friday morning the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold its secomnd public impeachment hearing looking into allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office by attempting pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation that would benefit the president politically in return for releasing $400 million in much-needed security aid.

Fox News hosts lob conspiracies and personal attacks at Democrats as they argue against impeachment

The three prime time hosts at Fox News hosts invoked conspiracy theories and lobbed personal attacks about the appearances of Democrats lawmakers participating in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump in lieu of attacking the substance of the testimony given on the first day of public hearings.

This article was first published in Salon.

After describing the hearing as a “complete and utter disaster” for Democrats in her opening monologue Wednesday night, host Laura Ingraham invited Raymond Arroyo, the conservative author and lead anchor for the news division of the Eternal Word Television Network, to discuss the public hearings with her.

