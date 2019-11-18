Quantcast
Mulvaney restored West Wing access for Rudy Giuliani’s son — after John Kelly revoked it

1 min ago

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has now restored full West Wing access for Andrew Giuliani, the son of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, after it had been revoked by former chief of staff John Kelly.

The Atlantic reports that Mulvaney not only restored Giuliani’s access, but even gave him a promotion as special assistant to the president, although the details of what he actually does for work at the White House remain unclear.

Kelly, who left his position as chief of staff late last year, revoked Giuliani’s access because he was disturbed that the son of the former New York mayor would regularly walk about the West Wing unannounced.

Giuliani lobbied President Donald Trump to get his access restored and the president even ordered Kelly to do so.

However, reports the Atlantic, Kelly agreed to restore Giuliani’s access and then never acted on it.

“It was classic Kelly,” one former White House official tells the publication. “Just ignore and assume Trump will forget.”

Giuliani’s father also tells the Atlantic that it would be a mistake to see his son’s White House job as a result of nepotism.

“[This] wasn’t the usual ‘hire-my-kid’ situation,” he said. “Now, did he know him in the first place because he was the mayor’s son? Sure, but they also had a relationship independent of me.”


