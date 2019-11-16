Quantcast
Connect with us

Never Trump Republican predicts surprise Walter Reed visit an ‘excuse’ to resign for ‘health reason’

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Walter Reed Hospital on Saturday to undergo “portions” of his annual physical.

Following the visit, press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed Trump was “healthy” and “without complaints” after the presidential motorcade returned to the White House.

Conservative pundit Cheri Jacobus suggested the visit was a political move to tee up Trump’s resignation — and pardoning.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said Trump is “getting his annual physical 3 months early is so he can quickly resign for alleged ‘health reasons’ now that he’s guilty as hell and has nowhere left to run and hide.”

If Trump resigned, Vice President Mike Pence would ascend to the Oval Office.

“Trump’s annual physical isn’t until February but he’s going in now for ‘portions’ of it? He just needs an excuse in case he needs to resign and get a ‘compassion’ pardon from Pence,” she predicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Never Trump Republican predicts surprise Walter Reed visit an ‘excuse’ to resign for ‘health reason’

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Walter Reed Hospital on Saturday to undergo "portions" of his annual physical.

Following the visit, press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed Trump was "healthy" and "without complaints" after the presidential motorcade returned to the White House.

Conservative pundit Cheri Jacobus suggested the visit was a political move to tee up Trump's resignation -- and pardoning.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Stephanie Grisham claims Trump is ‘healthy’ and ‘without complaints’ after surprise visit to hospital

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

The White House announced that President Donald Trump is healthy after an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed Hospital.

“After a quick exam and labs, the President is headed back downtown," press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

"The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week," she argued.

Trump has been holding one or two political rallies a week, where he regularly speaks for well over an hour.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

More female Republicans will lose in 2020 as ‘misogynist’ Trump wages a ‘war on women’: Ex-GOP candidate

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's actions will harm female Republicans at the ballot box in 2020, according to a former GOP counsel for the House Oversight Committee.

Sophia Nelson, who ran for Congress as a Republican, made her argument in The Daily Beast.

"Donald Trump has attacked so many women in so many ways for their looks, their age, or their position it can be hard to keep track," Nelson wrote. "But the president took his attacks on strong, accomplished and independent women even further in his attacks on his own U.S. ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that 'the former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news.' That was in the now infamous phone call that led to the impeachment hearings that began this week, and Friday, in the middle of Yovanovitch’s testimony there, he tweeted that 'everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad.'”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image