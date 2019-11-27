New documents nail Rudy Giuliani for lying about pursuing personal business deals in Ukraine
President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has repeatedly claimed that he has no business dealings in Ukraine, but according to a new revelation from The New York Times, Giuliani “privately pursued hundreds of thousands of dollars in business from Ukrainian government officials” while he publicly looked for damaging information in the country regarding Trump’s political rivals.
According to the Times’ report, Giuliani’s “discussions with Ukrainian officials proceeded far enough along that he prepared at least one retainer agreement, on his company letterhead, that he signed.”
Read the full report here.
Ladies and the Trump: The making of a sexual predator
Using comprehensive firsthand interviews, transcripts and court reports, a disturbing new book, "All the President’s Women", discovers at least 67 separate accusations of inappropriate behavior, including 26 instances of unwanted sexual contact by US President Donald Trump.
“You know, it doesn’t really matter what [the media] write as long as you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of ass,” said Donald Trump in a 1991 interview with Esquire magazine.
Breaking Banner
Sean Hannity launches attack on Bernie Sanders’ drug price plan — and it immediately backfires
Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday launched what he believed was a scalding attack against Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-VT) drug pricing plan -- but it immediately backfired when people responded to say it sounded amazing.
"SANDERS: 'We are going to ensure that no one pays more than $200 a year for the prescription drugs they need...'" Hannity wrote on Twitter while linking to an article on his website that made fun of the Vermont senator for promising lower drug prices.
SANDERS: "We are going to ensure that no one pays more than $200 a year for the prescription drugs they need..." https://t.co/TOSrbMkMkZ
Scientists spot black hole so huge it ‘shouldn’t even exist’ in our galaxy
Astronomers have discovered a black hole in the Milky Way so huge that it challenges existing models of how stars evolve, researchers said Thursday.
LB-1 is 15,000 light years from Earth and has a mass 70 times greater than the Sun, according to the journal Nature.
The Milky Way is estimated to contain 100 million stellar black holes but LB-1 is twice as massive as anything scientists thought possible, said Liu Jifeng, a National Astronomical Observatory of China professor who led the research.
"Black holes of such mass should not even exist in our galaxy, according to most of the current models of stellar evolution," he added.