Newly leaked emails show Stephen Miller regularly pushed Breitbart to run anti-Rubio hit pieces

Newly leaked emails obtained by NBC News show that Trump White House aide Stephen Miller regularly pressed right-wing website Brietbart News to run pieces attacking Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during the 2016 election campaign.

The emails show that Miller regularly sent editorial directives to former Breitbart writer Katie McHugh even while he was working on the Trump campaign. According to McHugh, Miller had a special affinity for going after Rubio, who led a Republican effort to secure a deal for comprehensive immigration reform in the Senate.

“Stephen Miller is an extremist and, for some reason, he had this pathological determination to tank Rubio’s campaign,” she explained to NBC.

In one instance, Miller asked McHugh to include in a story about an undocumented immigrant allegedly committing rape that “Rubio’s bill — which he was pushing for Obama — legalized alien sex offenders, ensuring more such rapes would occur.”

Miller also described Rubio as a “pathological… extremist who wants unlimited immigration” in the United States.

Previously released emails show that Miller regularly pushed content from white nationalist website VDare and also promoted the white supremacist book The Camp of the Saints to Breitbart News reporters.