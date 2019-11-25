‘Next level criminal corruption’: MSNBC analyst reacts to new revelations about Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine
As the House impeachment inquiry into the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine continues, more and more revelations about President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, continue to surface. Now, The New York Times is reporting that a Ukrainian oligarch is confirming that Giuliani’s now-indicted former business associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, planned to use their DOJ connections to help dig up dirt on one of Trump’s 2020 opponents, Joe Biden.
According to Dmitry Firtash, Parnas and Fruman told him in June that they could help him with bribery and racketeering charges filed against him in the Northern District of Illinois as long as he hired attorneys Joe diGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing to represent him. As NYT points out and Law & Crime reiterates, DiGenova and Toensing, who are die-hard Trump supporters and regular contributors to Fox News, were already immeshed in Giuliani’s scheme to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden at the time of the offer. But according to Giuliani, the NYT’s story is fake news.
“The NYT today has so much #FAKENEWS!” Giuliani tweeted this Monday. “1. I did not ask anyone to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and certainly not with Dimitry Firtash, who I have never met or talked to. 2. I never heard of Shokin meeting w/Congressman Nunes.”
“How many times can a source lie?” he added before suggesting that me might sue.
Responding to the Times’ report, MSNBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah tweeted that the criminal implications are “next level.”
Even for this administration, this is next level, explicit, criminal corruption.
— Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) November 25, 2019
But Giuliani’s denial is undermined by the CEO of a Ukraine-owned gas and oil company, who told Law & Crime on Sunday that he’s willing to testify about Giuliani’s dealings in the region.
“I will with a high likelihood be invited to testify in this case,” Andriy Kobolyev said. “If I am called, I would be willing to come and testify.”
CNN
‘He’s President Chaos’: Veterans advocate delivers scathing rebuke of Trump’s military leadership
Veterans advocate Paul Rieckhoff told CNN's Kate Bolduan on Monday that President Donald Trump is failing badly in the way he's leading America's armed forces.
While discussing the president's intervention into a Navy review of SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was accused by his fellow soldiers of committing war crimes, Rieckhoff argued that Trump's actions were symbolic for how he's harmed the military with "chaotic" orders that undermine discipline.
The View’s Meghan McCain refuses to criticize Lindsey Graham’s latest scheme to help Trump: ‘He’s still very wonderful to my family’
"The View"co-host Meghan McCain hates seeing Sen. Lindsey Graham attacking Joe Biden, but she refused to criticize her late father's friend.
Both Graham and Biden were close to the late Sen. John McCain, and the Arizona Republican's daughter expressed sorrow in the pair's feud over President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.
"Lindsey is really hard for me to talk about in public because I've had to reconcile his politics right now are very different than mine," McCain said, "but I have known the man since I was 10 and I love him very much. So it's hard for me."
‘A special kind of stupid’: Lindsey Graham gets reamed after he wigs out about ‘sham’ impeachment on Twitter
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) faced scorn from Twitter on Monday after he whined that the impeachment process is a "sham."
In a tweet defending President Donald Trump, Graham called impeachment a "joke."
"It's a one-sided process that lacks due process," he added. "We're not going to allow Democrats in the House to destroy President @realDonaldTrump in a sham process."
Twitter users responded by mocking and scorning Graham. Read some of the replies below.
I think what's going on in the House of Representatives on impeachment is a joke.