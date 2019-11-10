Nikki Haley forgives Trump’s racist ‘go back’ slur on Ilhan Omar: ‘I appreciate where he was coming from’
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley recently downplayed a racist slur from President Donald Trump, who said that four non-white Democratic congresswomen should go “back” to their home countries.
In July, the president attacked freshmen Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MI) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Twitter. Soon after, supporters chanted “go back” at Trump rallies.
During an interview on the CBS Sunday Morning program, Haley was asked if the president’s remarks are “appropriate.”
“No, it’s not appropriate,” Haley agreed before defending the Trump.
“But I also can appreciate where he was coming from,” she added. “Don’t bash America over and over and over again and not do something to try and fix it.”
In earlier remarks on the program, Haley called impeachment the “death penalty” for the president and said that she did not see any reason to move forward with the move to impeach him.
Watch the video below from CBS.
