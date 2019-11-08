‘No one is pining for another billionaire’: Morning Joe panel pours cold water on Bloomberg presidential run

Discussing the newly announced presidential campaign by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” was skeptical that the billionaire would get any traction with Democratic voters, saying his profile doesn’t fit what liberals are looking for in a candidate.

With co-host Willie Geist wondering who would vote for Bloomberg, MSNBC analyst Elisa Jordan offered, “Well, you get some of the moderate voters who are going for Joe Biden right now and probably some of Mayor Pete’s voters. But, again, can he pull a diverse coalition? That’s the big question given some of his policies as New York City mayor, will that be baggage that will keep him from appealing to a more diverse elector electorate?”

“You have to win over a coalition if you’re going to go anywhere in this primary and I don’t know if he can do that, but at the same time the country seems to be hungry for somebody who is pragmatic, who will get things done,” she added.

Regular MSNBC contributor Karine Jean-Pierre concurred.

“I’m sorry, but back in March he was thinking about running but he didn’t,” she remarked. “Well ,there are was a poll in Iowa that came out and it was done by one of the best pollsters out there and it showed that he had one of the worst favorability amongst all of the Democratic candidates. That was back in March.”

“So I don’t know if …, ” she continued before switching gears, “Remember this is the Democratic party, it’s a Democratic base. I don’t know if they’re pining for another billionaire.”

Watch below: