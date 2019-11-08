‘No one is pining for another billionaire’: Morning Joe panel pours cold water on Bloomberg presidential run

Discussing the newly announced presidential campaign by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” was skeptical that the billionaire would get any traction with Democratic voters, saying his profile doesn’t fit what liberals are looking for in a candidate.
With co-host Willie Geist wondering who would vote for Bloomberg, MSNBC analyst Elisa Jordan offered, “Well, you get some of the moderate voters who are going for Joe Biden right now and probably some of Mayor Pete’s voters. But, again, can he pull a diverse coalition? That’s the big question given some of his policies as New York City mayor, will that be baggage that will keep him from appealing to a more diverse elector electorate?”
“You have to win over a coalition if you’re going to go anywhere in this primary and I don’t know if he can do that, but at the same time the country seems to be hungry for somebody who is pragmatic, who will get things done,” she added.
“I’m sorry, but back in March he was thinking about running but he didn’t,” she remarked. “Well ,there are was a poll in Iowa that came out and it was done by one of the best pollsters out there and it showed that he had one of the worst favorability amongst all of the Democratic candidates. That was back in March.”
“So I don’t know if …, ” she continued before switching gears, “Remember this is the Democratic party, it’s a Democratic base. I don’t know if they’re pining for another billionaire.”
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas openly called for President Donald Trump to send military forces across the U.S. border into Mexico to address cartel violence in the region while he was speaking to Fox News on Wednesday.
Cotton was addressing the recent horrific killing of at least nine Americans, including six children, in what has been described by media reports as a “highway ambush.”
The slaughter rightly raised alarms, but Cotton’s reaction constituted a staggeringly overblown and perilous response.
I guarantee you’ve never seen a political ad like the video Jeff Sessions posted on Thursday as he launched his bid to reclaim his old Alabama seat in the U.S. Senate.
The announcement of his campaign had been expected after multiple reports found that he was looking to run despite consternation from his fellow Republicans. Sessions had been the senator from deep-red Alabama before he joined President Donald Trump’s Cabinet as attorney general. So in some ways, he’s a natural fit to take on Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who won a fluke special election by running against the catastrophic candidate Roy Moore in 2017. Moore faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with young women and girls in that campaign.
A new book by the anonymous Trump administration official who wrote the famous New York Times op-ed detailing a “resistance” to the president with the government is set to be released soon, and the Washington Post has obtained an early copy. It published an article describing the controversial book, which the White House called a “work of fiction.”