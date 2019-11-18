Quantcast
No way Pence didn’t know what Trump was up to in Ukraine after aide’s revelations: CNN panel

Published

1 hour ago

on

A CNN panel discussion on testimony given by a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence said her revelations about what she knew about President Donald Trump’s Ukraine dealings can only mean Pence knew and is lying.

Speaking with New Day hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, contributor Kaitlan Collins stated Jennifer Williams’ description of Trump’s Ukraine phone call was expected to set Trump off, which it did when the president raged at her on Sunday as a “Never Trumper.”

“We kind of saw this coming, that they anticipated the president could be frustrated by her testimony,” Collins explained. “Because in the weeks before, when she was going to testify behind closed doors, we saw them distancing themselves from her. Yes, she works in our office, but she’s the State Department employee detailed to our office.”

Collins added Williams, “was on the call with the president. She traveled with Pence when he went to Warsaw to meet with the Ukrainian president.”

“She’s not some low-level staffer,” she continued. “She’s also not an eager witness. No one even realized she was on the call until someone else on the call named her to house investigators, that’s why she was called to testify in the first place.”

Former White House official Joe Lockhart jumped in to say Pence had to know what William had heard during the call.

“I think the other thing about Jennifer Williams, and it’s not getting as much attention, is she does place Vice President Pence in an awkward position,” Lockhart suggested. “He either has to argue he doesn’t read his briefing book, doesn’t listen to his staff, or I was in on this. It’s one or the other. So far he’s escaped scrutiny here, but he was briefed on his way to Warsaw by her and apparently, it was in his briefing book”

Watch below:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Soledad O’Brien scorches media for failures covering Trump: ‘Quoting lies is a bad strategy!’

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Former CNN host Soledad O'Brien this week gave a scorching rebuke to what she says have been failures by the media in covering President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, O'Brien argues that the American press simply isn't equipped to handle Trump's rampant and record-breaking dishonesty.

"What drives me more nutty than the president -- who I think is obviously a terrible human being in a lot of ways -- is the way in which the media does not know how to handle him,” she said. “Quoting people who are saying lies is a really bad strategy. When President Trump says the moon is made of cheese, well, it’s not."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump impeachment accelerates as the House prepares for 8 witnesses in 3 days this week

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Last week saw several crucial developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, including the public testimony of diplomats William Taylor, George Kent, and Marie Yovanovitch, and the private testimony of State Department official David Holmes.

But as Sam Brodey wrote for The Daily Beast, this week's schedule could be even more consequential, with eight witnesses scheduled to testify in a three-day period.

"Set to testify are several witnesses with firsthand knowledge of Trump’s July 25 call with President Zelensky, and their accounts will test Republicans’ central defense that the impeachment case is based on hearsay," wrote Brodey. "The public will also hear from several officials who are poised to fill in key gaps in the story of exactly how and why security aid to Ukraine was held up as Trump sought to secure promises from the new government."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP demanded $500K donation from Trump Bahamas ambassador during his Senate confirmation hearings

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Newly uncovered emails reveal that the Republican National Committee demanded that President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas donate $500,000 ahead of his Senate confirmation hearings.

CBS News reports that RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel asked billionaire Doug Manchester for more cash at a time when his confirmation as Bahamas ambassador had seemingly stalled.

"Would you consider putting together $500,000 worth of contributions from your family to ensure we hit our ambitious fundraising goal?" she asked him in an email.

Continue Reading
 
 
