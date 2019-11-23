Nunes could be in as much trouble as Trump over his secret Ukraine meeting: Former prosecutor says he may have committed a federal crime
On CNN Saturday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig walked through how the meeting with former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin potentially exposes Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to criminal liability of his own.
“So as relates to, let’s say now if true, what does this portend for the question of the day? The potential impeachment of the president?” asked anchor Victor Blackwell. “Is this just an interesting element, or could this go to the question of, has the president committed impeachable offenses?”
“Well, it goes to the broader atmosphere,” said Honig. “I don’t think it directly hits at Donald Trump. Certainly directly hits at Devin Nunes. Really bad news for Devin Nunes.”
“The sheer hypocrisy that he has shown up on his high horse over the last couple weeks, preaching what’s right and wrong and conspiracy theories, turns out, according to Parnas, he was trying to do the exact same thing that’s on trial here,” continued Honig. “Devin Nunes, according to this report, was meeting with a corrupt prosecutor, somebody everything who knows this area says was corrupt … trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. It’s a arguably a crime, a federal crime for a person to try to solicit something of value to a political campaign from a foreign national.”
Watch below:
CNN
Nunes could be in as much trouble as Trump over his secret Ukraine meeting: ‘Arguably a crime, a federal crime’
On CNN Saturday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig walked through how the meeting with former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin potentially exposes Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to criminal liability of his own.
"So as relates to, let's say now if true, what does this portend for the question of the day? The potential impeachment of the president?" asked anchor Victor Blackwell. "Is this just an interesting element, or could this go to the question of, has the president committed impeachable offenses?"
Breaking Banner
Nunes’ Ukraine connection ‘vastly undercuts everything he said this past week’: CNN contributor
A revelation from an associate of Rudy Giuliani -- currently facing federal charges for campaign violations --that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has also been involved in attempts to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine completely undercut his diatribes delivered during the impeachment hearings, claimed a CNN contributor on Saturday morning.
Appearing in "New Day" with host Victor Blackwell, Huffington Post correspondent Kevin Robillard said Nunes' motives when attacking witnesses now must be considered suspect.
"Start with [Giuliani associate] Lev Parnas saying, we're hearing from his attorney, the accusation that he actually helped set up these meetings between the ranking Republican on House Intel, Devin Nunes and Viktor Shokin, this former prosecutor general in Ukraine," Blackwell began. "If true, a big asterisk. Frame the significance."
Breaking Banner
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas willing to testify Devin Nunes met with former Ukrainian official to get dirt on Joe Biden
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been tied to yet another questionable encounter with Rudy Giuliani's indicted associate.
It was revealed this week that Lev Parnas helped Nunes set up meetings in Europe in efforts to discredit the Russia investigation. It obviously failed, but Nunes closed his Intelligence Committee investigation nearly one year before Robert Mueller finalized his. Nunes missed several international connections, incidents of international donors funneling campaign cash into the U.S. and more.