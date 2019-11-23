Nunes could be in as much trouble as Trump over his secret Ukraine meeting: Former prosecutor says he may have committed a federal crime

On CNN Saturday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig walked through how the meeting with former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin potentially exposes Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to criminal liability of his own.

“So as relates to, let’s say now if true, what does this portend for the question of the day? The potential impeachment of the president?” asked anchor Victor Blackwell. “Is this just an interesting element, or could this go to the question of, has the president committed impeachable offenses?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, it goes to the broader atmosphere,” said Honig. “I don’t think it directly hits at Donald Trump. Certainly directly hits at Devin Nunes. Really bad news for Devin Nunes.”

“The sheer hypocrisy that he has shown up on his high horse over the last couple weeks, preaching what’s right and wrong and conspiracy theories, turns out, according to Parnas, he was trying to do the exact same thing that’s on trial here,” continued Honig. “Devin Nunes, according to this report, was meeting with a corrupt prosecutor, somebody everything who knows this area says was corrupt … trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. It’s a arguably a crime, a federal crime for a person to try to solicit something of value to a political campaign from a foreign national.”

Watch below: