Giuliani associate Lev Parnas willing to testify Devin Nunes met with former Ukrainian official to get dirt on Joe Biden

Published

34 mins ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been tied to yet another questionable encounter with Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associate.

It was revealed this week that Lev Parnas helped Nunes set up meetings in Europe in efforts to discredit the Russia investigation. It obviously failed, but Nunes closed his Intelligence Committee investigation nearly one year before Robert Mueller finalized his. Nunes missed several international connections, incidents of international donors funneling campaign cash into the U.S. and more.

Parnas already indicated he was willing to tell-all to federal authorities, particularly when it came to Trump and Nunes.

CNN.com reported Friday evening that Parnas intends to out Nunes for joining the team of people desperately searching for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Mr. Parnas learned from former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin that Nunes had met with Shokin in Vienna last December,” said Parnas’ attorney Joseph Bondy.

Parnas has been indicted by federal authorities, and his information is likely to go to the trial, but it is unclear if Parnas is of interest to the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.

“Nunes had told Shokin of the urgent need to launch investigations into Burisma, Joe and Hunter Biden, and any purported Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election,” Bondy continued.

The Trump administration has alleged any manner of impropriety for the Biden family, however, they weren’t concerned enough to launch an investigation at any point in the over three years they’ve been in office. Indeed, even this week, only Congress has launched an investigation into Hunter Biden, which is outside the scope of their authority, as the younger Biden is not an elected or appointed official and a private citizen.

Nunes told Parnas that he was working on his own investigation into the Bidens, and has been coordinating on propaganda pieces published by John Solomon, a writer for “The Hill.”

According to the report, Parnas could also talk about meetings he took at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. about Ukraine. He explained that he was part of a “team” of people, who met several times a week in a private room in the Trump Hotel. It would be something that could be confirmed by security footage. Parnas’ lawyer said that the group consisted of Rudy Giuliani, Parnas, Solomon, and attorneys Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing.

Parnas’ attorney explained to CNN that the Republican legislator planned the trip to Vienna, Austria after the GOP lost the mid-term elections in 2018 so he could hide it from colleagues.

“Mr. Parnas learned through Nunes’ investigator, Derek Harvey, that the Congressman had sequenced this trip to occur after the mid-term elections yet before Congress’ return to session, so that Nunes would not have to disclose the trip details to his Democrat colleagues in Congress,” said Bondy.

The Congressman was outed live during Thursday’s hearings by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

Nunes refused to confirm or deny the accounts in the report. He also has never explained why he didn’t investigate the Bidens while he was in control of the House Intelligence Committee during the Obama administration or during the Trump administration.

Read the full report from CNN.com.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
