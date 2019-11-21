Nunes cuts off GOP lawyer when cross-examination flops as Fiona Hill outlines damning case against Trump

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was forced to cut off the House GOP’s own attorney after he gave former National Security Council official Fiona Hill an opportunity to outline the damning case against President Donald Trump.

Nunes’ interruption came while attorney Steve Castor was asking questions about Hill’s past interactions with European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, whom she admits she got upset with after learning that he was working on Ukraine policy despite the fact that Ukraine isn’t even a member of the EU.

“What I was angry about was that he wasn’t coordinating with us,” Hill said, referring to the National Security Council. “And what I realized was, listening to his deposition, that he was absolutely right. He wasn’t coordinating with us because we weren’t doing the same thing that he was doing.”

Hill then contrasted the kind of work that she and other NSC officials were doing and the kind of work Sondland was performing.

“He was involved in a domestic political errand,” she said. “And we were being involved in national security foreign policy, and those two things had just diverged.”

She then relayed to Sondland how she believed this divergence in policy goals was “all going to blow up” and then added, “And here we are.”

At this point, Nunes interjected and started asking Hill questions about the Steele dossier.

Watch the video below.