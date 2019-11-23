Quantcast
Connect with us

Nunes should be investigated for ethics violations after bombshell report revealing his Ukraine ties: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, writing for Washington Monthly, columnist David Atkins highlighted the severity of the accusations against Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) — and called on House Democrats to take disciplinary action against him.

Much of the Ukraine scandal is now broadly in the open, wrote Atkins — Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election as the Obama administration ousted a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor to strengthen Ukraine’s democracy. That interference got Trump elected. Trump then parroted Russian propaganda that Ukraine was behind the interference, and pursued a bribery scheme by withholding military aid to get Ukraine’s new leadership to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden for his role in ousting that prosecutor — which has become the focus of the impeachment inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s what we knew so far,” wrote Atkins. “What we didn’t know is that Ranking Member Nunes — who was supposedly acting simply as Trump’s main defender in Congress during the inquiry — was allegedly an active participant in the scheme, and, while he was still Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, tried to work with the very same corrupt prosecutor opposed by the Obama Administration in order to secure a politically motivated attack on Joe Biden. In short, Nunes used his official position as the Chairman of a Congressional Committee on Intelligence to pressure a foreign government into peddling a false conspiracy theory backed by Russia to obfuscate its crimes against the American people, their government, and the norms of democracy itself.”

House Democrats, wrote Atkins, need to take immediate action against Nunes. “The first and most obvious step is to insist that Devin Nunes ought not to be Ranking Member of HPSCI, and should be subject to whatever ethics inquiries are appropriate for this situation. The second would be to put the brakes on the desire to wrap up the impeachment inquiry as soon as possible and figure out just how deep into the Republican establishment the Ukraine conspiracy narrative goes.”

“It sounds like a paranoid fever dream, but it seems increasingly like the truth: the entire Republican Party has bought into propaganda produced by Russia in order to blame its crimes on a long-suffering nation-state with whom it is at war, and manufacture false dirt on a political opponent in order to keep themselves in power,” concluded Atkins. “This has been ongoing for years, and not just in the Oval Office but among some of the highest-ranking Republicans in Congress. The rot runs very deep, indeed.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC panel scorches media for only caring about the concerns of white working class voters

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

An MSNBC panel discussion on how the media has been covering white Democratic presidential candidates compared to candidates of color turned to the overall fascination by the media with what white voters think -- specifically those identified as "working class" -- to the exclusion on non-white voters.

Speaking with "Am Joy" host Joy Reid, MSNBC contributor Jonathan Capehart decried the ongoing press obssesion with what voters think -- but only talking to white voters.

"The media plays into that narrative," Capehart began. "Going to the black churches just before primary day or going to the black churches the weekend before the general election do the big 'souls to the polls' and hang-wringing about will they come out and will the person lose the election because the black vote doesn't come out. And the press also has a responsibility, as the Democratic party does, to look at the African-American community not just around election time but everytime, everyday."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Key Facebook insider who helped Trump with his 2016 campaign is now working to stop his re-election: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

On Saturday, Deepa Seetharaman of the Wall Street Journal profiled James Barnes, a former Facebook employee who was credited by the Trump campaign as their inside man and "MVP" at the social network — and who is now fighting to defeat the president in 2020.

"James Barnes left Facebook this spring, and said he is now dedicated to using the digital-ad strategies he employed on behalf of the Trump campaign to get President Trump out of office in 2020," wrote Seetharaman. "Mr. Barnes, who had been a lifelong Republican, has registered as a Democrat and recently started working with a progressive nonprofit called Acronym, where former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe is on the board."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s White House is engaging in a war on words in order to save him from impeachment

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

These days, witnessing the administration’s never-ending cruelty at the border, the shenanigans of a White House caught red-handed in attempted bribery in Ukraine, and the disarray of this country’s foreign policy, I feel like I’m seeing a much-scarier remake of a familiar old movie. The cast of characters and the headlines are different, but the thinking underlying it all is, in many ways, eerily reminiscent of what we as a nation experienced during the early years of the Global War on Terror, particularly when it comes to the interactions between the White House and the public. As then, so today, there is distrust, there are conflicting facts, and there is little in the way of a widely agreed upon narrative about what’s happening, no less how to interpret those events.

Continue Reading
 
 