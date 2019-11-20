Ohio farmer who voted for Trump mulls independent run against Jim Jordan: ‘We hold kryptonite to this president in our shirt pockets’
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has been a favorite of the far-right Tea Party and is one of President Donald Trump’s most strident defenders in the U.S. House of Representatives. But not everyone in the Buckeye State appreciates Jordan’s relentless support of Trumpism, and a farmer who supported Trump in 2016 is exploring the possibility of running against Jordan in the 2020 election.
The Toledo Blade’s Liz Skalka reports that Chris Gibbs, a cattle and grain farmer from Shelby County, Ohio, is “launching an exploratory committee” to possibly run against Jordan. A former Republican, Gibbs would challenge Jordan not as a Democrat, but as an independent — and his biggest motivation is Trump’s tariffs.
Gibbs, who formerly chaired the local GOP in his area, told the Toledo Blade, “tariffs for agriculture have been devastating. In Northwest Ohio, (farmers) have had a heck of a time.”
Although Gibbs is critical of Trump and Jordan, he isn’t fond of 2019’s Democrats either. The farmer told the Toledo Blade, “people are tired of the vitriol in Washington on both sides. It isn’t just Jim Jordan. It’s the vitriol back and forth and the lack of ability to roll up your sleeves and get something done for the American people.”
“I can take it, sure, but I don’t have to be quiet about it.” Ohio farmer Christopher Gibbs, who voted for Trump, speaks out against the president’s trade policy and says America’s escalating trade war with China is hurting his business. https://t.co/UtJADOd2SH pic.twitter.com/mEIETuRnQw
— CNN (@CNN) August 4, 2018
But unseating Jordan in 2020 would be an uphill battle for either Gibbs or the Democrat who wins the nomination in Jordan’s district. Jordan, who served in the Ohio State Legislature in the the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006, represents Ohio’s 4th Congressional District— which is deep red and went for Trump overwhelmingly in 2016. Jordan carried his district by a landslide in 2016, winning 68% of the votes.
But farmers are struggling in Gibbs’ area of Ohio, and Gibbs believes it’s important to speak out on the effect that Trump’s tariffs are having.
“We hold kryptonite to this president in our shirt pockets,” Gibbs told the Toledo Blade. “And what is it? It’s our vote — because he knows if he loses that agriculture support, he loses rural communities. And if he loses the rural communities, he loses Wisconsin, he loses Michigan, and he loses western Pennsylvania — and he gets nibbled at in Ohio.”
Devin Nunes goes nuts at impeachment hearing — and says Dems would’ve impeached George Washington
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Wednesday delivered yet another crazed rant at House Democrats during impeachment hearings.
As has been the case with all of his opening statements, Nunes did not at all try to rebut the damning facts that have been established by the impeachment hearings so far, and instead railed against Democrats for attacking President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation.
Toward the end of his opening statement, Nunes went way out into left field and accused Democrats of wanting to impeach George Washington.
"The Democrats' fake outrage that President Trump used his own channel to communicate with Ukraine -- I'll remind my friends on the other side of the aisle that our first president, George Washington, directed his own diplomatic channels to secure a treaty with Great Britain," he said. "If my Democratic colleagues were around in 1794, they probably would want to impeach him, too."
Schiff takes aim at Pence and Pompeo in blistering opening statement: They obstruct ‘at their own peril’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) took aim at Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as new evidence draws him closer into the Ukraine scandal.
EU ambassador's opening statement will show he briefed Pompeo on his efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden, and that the secretary of state signed off on the scheme -- which Sondland said White House officials understood had been directed by President Donald Trump.
"I want to say a word about President Trump's and Secretary Pompeo's obstruction of this investigation," Schiff said in his opening statement. "We have not received a single document from the State Department and, as Ambassador Sondland's opening statement today will make clear, those documents bear directly on this investigation and this impeachment inquiry."
Breaking Banner
Sondland says Ukrainians knew there was a quid pro quo for military aid — because he told them
E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland's opening statement contains a blizzard of damning allegations about President Donald Trump and his immediate officials' conduct surrounding the withholding of foreign aid to Ukraine.
In particular, Sondland's statement directly contradicts a major talking point used by Republicans to defend the president: That there couldn't have been a quid pro quo to force the Ukrainians to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, because the Ukrainians did not know the delay in military aid was linked to opening investigations.