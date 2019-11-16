Quantcast
‘Our side is WINNING’: Elise Stefanik lashes out after Dem challenger Tedra Cobb’s fundraising surges

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) lashed out at critics on Saturday after gaining notoriety for interrupting the House impeachment proceedings.

Saturday morning, prominent Republican attorney George Conway blasted Stefanik as ‘lying trash‘ — and donated $2,800 to Tedra Cobb, Stefanik’s Democratic challenger.

Conway also urged his 765,000 Twitter followers to donate to Cobb, a former state representative.

Cobb announced she had raised over $500,000 — more than $200,000 more than where she was at earlier Saturday.

Stefanik also asked for political contributions — by framing impeachment in entirely partisan terms and posting a picture of her with President Donald Trump.

“It’s VERY Clear. Far-left Dems & Never Trumpers CANNOT handle the Truth,” she wrote, in a manner mimicking the president’s bizarre Twitter syntax.

“That’s why they are launching disgusting smears & doctoring photos of me in a sick attempt to intimidate me. Thx for proving that our side is WINNING,” she added.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Radio host taken off air mid-show after replaying clip of him discussing Trump and Roy Cohn

Published

59 mins ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

Coverage of the conviction of longtime Donald Trump political advisor Roger Stone resulted in a radio show host being booted in the middle of his show -- that he's hosted for over five years.

"Craig Silverman, a former chief deputy district attorney in Denver and current radio host on the conservative 710 KNUS, was taken off the air midshow Saturday after replaying an old interview clip in which he expressed hesitations about President Donald Trump," The Denver Post reported Saturday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Never Trump Republican predicts surprise Walter Reed visit an ‘excuse’ to resign for ‘health reason’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Walter Reed Hospital on Saturday to undergo "portions" of his annual physical.

Following the visit, press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed Trump was "healthy" and "without complaints" after the presidential motorcade returned to the White House.

Conservative pundit Cheri Jacobus suggested the visit was a political move to tee up Trump's resignation -- and pardoning.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Stephanie Grisham claims Trump is ‘healthy’ and ‘without complaints’ after surprise visit to hospital

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

The White House announced that President Donald Trump is healthy after an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed Hospital.

“After a quick exam and labs, the President is headed back downtown," press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

"The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week," she argued.

Trump has been holding one or two political rallies a week, where he regularly speaks for well over an hour.

Continue Reading
 
 
