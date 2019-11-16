‘Our side is WINNING’: Elise Stefanik lashes out after Dem challenger Tedra Cobb’s fundraising surges
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) lashed out at critics on Saturday after gaining notoriety for interrupting the House impeachment proceedings.
Saturday morning, prominent Republican attorney George Conway blasted Stefanik as ‘lying trash‘ — and donated $2,800 to Tedra Cobb, Stefanik’s Democratic challenger.
I just gave the legal maximum. If you believe in truth in politics and in the rule of law, you should give what you can as well. https://t.co/KztHswmYoT pic.twitter.com/ukfNr66ipP
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 16, 2019
Conway also urged his 765,000 Twitter followers to donate to Cobb, a former state representative.
Cobb announced she had raised over $500,000 — more than $200,000 more than where she was at earlier Saturday.
If anyone has ever doubted the serious power of #grassroots, the last 24 hours should be all the proof you need.
With your help, we are sending a message: it’s time to send representatives to Washington who will put their constituents and country over party. #NY21 pic.twitter.com/G22BgrYapS
— Tedra Cobb for Congress (@TedraCobb) November 16, 2019
Stefanik also asked for political contributions — by framing impeachment in entirely partisan terms and posting a picture of her with President Donald Trump.
“It’s VERY Clear. Far-left Dems & Never Trumpers CANNOT handle the Truth,” she wrote, in a manner mimicking the president’s bizarre Twitter syntax.
“That’s why they are launching disgusting smears & doctoring photos of me in a sick attempt to intimidate me. Thx for proving that our side is WINNING,” she added.
It's VERY Clear. Far-left Dems & Never Trumpers CANNOT handle the Truth. That's why they are launching disgusting smears & doctoring photos of me in a sick attempt to intimidate me. Thx for proving that our side is WINNING. Donate NOW to help me fight backhttps://t.co/MlLBNmCor4
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 16, 2019