Panicked Giuliani attorney forces him to call to Trump to say ‘insurance policy’ threat was only a ‘joke’

1 min ago

Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani have reportedly insisted that he tell the president of the United States that he was only joking when he said that he had an “insurance policy” to prevent him from being thrown “under the bus.”

Reuters reported that attorney Robert Costello told Giuliani to take back his claim about having dirt on President Donald Trump.

The attorney, Robert Costello, said Giuliani “at my insistence” had called Trump “within the last day” to emphasize that he had not been serious when he said he had an “insurance policy, if thrown under the bus.”

“He shouldn’t joke, he is not a funny guy. I told him, ‘Ten thousand comedians are out of work, and you make a joke. It doesn’t work that way,’” Costello told Reuters.Giuliani has already said that he was being sarcastic when he made the comments. Trump, too, has brushed them off, telling reporters in the Oval Office this week that “Rudy is a great guy.” The White House declined to comment on Costello’s remarks.


Rudy Giuliani freaks out at CNN’s ‘trickery’ after it accurately quotes his past Ukraine statements

27 mins ago

November 27, 2019

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani grew angry with CNN reporters on Wednesday after they accurately quoted past contradictory statements the former New York mayor made about trying to dig up dirt on Vice President Joe Biden.

The controversy in this case revolves around Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, who is facing extradition to the United States on bribery charges and who currently resides in Vienna.

Sean Hannity launches attack on Bernie Sanders’ drug price plan — and it immediately backfires

50 mins ago

November 27, 2019

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday launched what he believed was a scalding attack against Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-VT) drug pricing plan -- but it immediately backfired when people responded to say it sounded amazing.

"SANDERS: 'We are going to ensure that no one pays more than $200 a year for the prescription drugs they need...'" Hannity wrote on Twitter while linking to an article on his website that made fun of the Vermont senator for promising lower drug prices.

SANDERS: "We are going to ensure that no one pays more than $200 a year for the prescription drugs they need..." https://t.co/TOSrbMkMkZ

‘Snowflake’ conservatives have white-hot meltdown over getting ‘betrayed’ by Chick-fil-A

2 hours ago

November 27, 2019

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A announced earlier this month that it would no longer give to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, two nonprofit organizations that have traditionally opposed LGBT causes such as marriage equality.

Trump-loving Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday had a complete meltdown about the chicken restaurant's decision and howled angrily that "Chick-fil-A betrayed us" even though "we stood by them for years during every attack and controversy."

