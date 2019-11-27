Panicked Giuliani attorney forces him to call to Trump to say ‘insurance policy’ threat was only a ‘joke’
Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani have reportedly insisted that he tell the president of the United States that he was only joking when he said that he had an “insurance policy” to prevent him from being thrown “under the bus.”
Reuters reported that attorney Robert Costello told Giuliani to take back his claim about having dirt on President Donald Trump.
The attorney, Robert Costello, said Giuliani “at my insistence” had called Trump “within the last day” to emphasize that he had not been serious when he said he had an “insurance policy, if thrown under the bus.”
“He shouldn’t joke, he is not a funny guy. I told him, ‘Ten thousand comedians are out of work, and you make a joke. It doesn’t work that way,’” Costello told Reuters.Giuliani has already said that he was being sarcastic when he made the comments. Trump, too, has brushed them off, telling reporters in the Oval Office this week that “Rudy is a great guy.” The White House declined to comment on Costello’s remarks.