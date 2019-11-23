‘Panicking again?’: Trump buried in pity and derision for recirculating debunked ‘deep state’ conspiracy theory

Donald Trump’s recirculation of a long-debunked conspiracy theory that “deep state” actors tried to sink his 2016 presidential campaign was greeted with eye rolls and mockery on Saturday afternoon after he tweeted out a commentary from Fox’s Laura Ingraham attempting to make the case.

According to Ingraham, which the president endorsed with his tweet, ” The Democrats dirty tricks have started this whole thing. The Whistleblower, the guy who took his case to Schiff’s staff first, is what really blows the lid off this entire saga. He worked for Biden on Ukraine policy when Biden was VP. He worked for deep state henchman John Brennan, too. And the Whistleblower also worked for Susan Rice. It’s an understatement to say that this is a Witch Hunt.”

Trump added an emphatic, “They spied on my campaign!”

Twitter commenters were quick to pile on the president who is facing impeachment.

You can see some responses below:

“And the Whistleblower put laxatives in my KFC and he made Melania’s brand new kidneys sag, and then he switched out all the White House toilet paper for a scratchy brand, and I can hear him crawling around in the heating ducts at night!”

Just resign already. — Jennifer Dian (@MouthyOldBat) November 23, 2019

Ask Nunes why he went to Ukraine. — ItsMe 🇺🇸 (@Leney_3) November 23, 2019

brah don’t watch too much TV today, you’ll just get worked up an stroke out again and have to make another trip to Walter Reed for phase two of your emergency routine physical — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 23, 2019

Hey, Did you hear the State Department released Ukraine documents to American oversight? Said documents show links to Pompeo, Giuliani and, wait for it, the Oval Office. Have a nice weekend. — Olivia Day (@OliviaD68564995) November 23, 2019

STOP Tweeting and testify in House proceedings — Helen Starlight (@starlight_helen) November 23, 2019

And aliens — Debbie (@locoharfield) November 23, 2019

This is super weird.. our President sits & tweets obsessively, even on the wknd.. no date.. no papers to sign.. time with family??? Nothing.. something is WRONG!! — Sable Henry (@SableHenry) November 23, 2019

Your campaign was full of criminals. Of course the cops are going to watch them. — Disgusted Vet (@HigherPrimat3) November 23, 2019

Panicking again? — Angelica (@mrs_elsayed) November 23, 2019

He’s scared. — Sara Thompson (@thompson_sass) November 23, 2019

You are going to be impeached. Just lie back, relax, and enjoy it. . . . . — Mike Gilchrist (@mgcanmore) November 23, 2019

Dirty tricks? FFS, did you not understand that all the witnesses this week minus Sondland were career nonpartisan diplomats or military member? Sondland was your boy & he outed your Quid Pro Quo. This isn't a witchhunt. This is protecting the American people from a corrupt POTUS. — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) November 23, 2019