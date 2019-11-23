Quantcast
‘Panicking again?’: Trump buried in pity and derision for recirculating debunked ‘deep state’ conspiracy theory

Published

9 mins ago

on

Donald Trump’s recirculation of a long-debunked conspiracy theory that “deep state” actors tried to sink his 2016 presidential campaign was greeted with eye rolls and mockery on Saturday afternoon after he tweeted out a commentary from Fox’s Laura Ingraham attempting to make the case.

According to Ingraham, which the president endorsed with his tweet, ” The Democrats dirty tricks have started this whole thing. The Whistleblower, the guy who took his case to Schiff’s staff first, is what really blows the lid off this entire saga. He worked for Biden on Ukraine policy when Biden was VP. He worked for deep state henchman John Brennan, too. And the Whistleblower also worked for Susan Rice. It’s an understatement to say that this is a Witch Hunt.”

Trump added an emphatic, “They spied on my campaign!”

Twitter commenters were quick to pile on the president who is facing impeachment.

You can see some responses below:

