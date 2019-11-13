Panicky Trump campaign has been flooding Facebook with ads as impeachment becomes a reality: report

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is fighting impeachment on Facebook, where he’s buying more ads on the constitutional process than all of his Democratic rivals combined.

The advertising disparity is a sign that Trump’s gambling on impeachment, which is strongly supported by Democrats but less popular with others, as a winning issue for his re-election campaign, reported Reuters.

The ads are intended to energize Trump supporters by asking them to vote in November 2020 or win over skeptical independent voters, according to GOP strategist Ford O’Connell.

Democratic candidates have been typically running more ads than the president on a daily basis, but Trump’s campaign and its allies have sent out more than 2,900 Facebook ads over the past two weeks that specifically refer to impeachment.

“We are in the fight of our lives right now,” one ad said. “The President is counting on YOU to be there with him on the front lines of this nasty impeachment battle.”

Trump’s re-election campaign pumped more than 400 ads last Friday alone asking for donations that would be rewarded with a personalized “Impeachment Defense Membership Card.”

By comparison, all 15 Democratic candidates sent out slightly more than 200 during the same period.