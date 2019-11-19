‘Perfectly impeachable’: George Conway says Vindman and Williams testimony is ‘absolutely devastating’ for Trump
On Tuesday, as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Mike Pence aide Jennifer Williams testified publicly about their knowledge of the Ukraine scandal, conservative lawyer George Conway called the testimony “devastating” for President Donald Trump — and proclaimed his conduct both impeachable and criminal.
This testimony, from two witnesses to the July 25 call, is absolutely devastating. That call was absolutely “perfect,” all right—perfectly impeachable.
And criminal.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 19, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT
Conway, the husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, has emerged as a sharp critic of Trump on the right, denouncing him as a threat to American institutions and the rule of law.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: