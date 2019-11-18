‘Political blood in the water’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocks ‘desperate’ Trump for losing Kentucky and Louisiana
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough scorched President Donald Trump for squandering his political capital on vulnerable Republican candidates in two red-state losses.
The “Morning Joe” host questioned the president’s decision to hold 11th-hour campaign rallies for Eddie Rispone in Louisiana and Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky — both of whom lost their races.
“The president went all in,” Scarborough said. “I want you to imagine a business owner whose daddy gave him $400 million, right? And then that business owner says, ‘I’m going to start casinos in New Jersey,’ right? Imagine that, and imagine a guy whose daddy gave him $400 million. We’re just making this up right now, $400 million in today’s dollars.”
“He decides he’s going to start a casino business and then he ends up $9 billion bankrupt, that’s kinda like what this is,” he added. “How do you as a Republican lose Kentucky and Louisiana?”
Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire said the president isn’t getting good political advice because there’s no one left to offer any.
“There’s no one around him to tell him to stay away from some of these races or tell them that his line of attack is not going to work,” Lemire said. “The president is popular in Louisiana — he won it by 20 points — but you’re not going to go in there and paint the governor as a socialist and expect that to win. The governor in Kentucky, that was closer, but that was a race maybe you should stay away from. He didn’t, in part, because he’s so desperate right now to feed off the rally crowd, but to prove he’s vital during impeachment, and instead there’s three southern governor races in the last weeks, he lost two of them.”
Scarborough said the losses badly dent the president’s brand heading into his re-election campaign.
“There’s political blood in the water,” he said. “If the president had anyone around to say, you know what? Stay away from Kentucky because they elect Democratic governors from time to time. Stay away from Louisiana, don’t call the Louisiana governor a socialist because he’s more conservative than you are, Donald, on a lot of issues, and he really is.”
“It was, I mean, talk about how Donald Trump going down there and saying what he said about the socialist governor really was political malpractice,” he added.
Trump impeachment accelerates as the House prepares for 8 witnesses in 3 days this week
Last week saw several crucial developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, including the public testimony of diplomats William Taylor, George Kent, and Marie Yovanovitch, and the private testimony of State Department official David Holmes.
But as Sam Brodey wrote for The Daily Beast, this week's schedule could be even more consequential, with eight witnesses scheduled to testify in a three-day period.
"Set to testify are several witnesses with firsthand knowledge of Trump’s July 25 call with President Zelensky, and their accounts will test Republicans’ central defense that the impeachment case is based on hearsay," wrote Brodey. "The public will also hear from several officials who are poised to fill in key gaps in the story of exactly how and why security aid to Ukraine was held up as Trump sought to secure promises from the new government."
MSNBC’s Morning Joe laughs out loud at Fox News praise for Trump’s ‘superman’ energy: ‘He does one or two things a day, tops’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough tried to unravel President Donald Trump's mysterious hospital visit over the weekend, which the White House insists was the beginning of his annual physical.
The "Morning Joe" host laughed out loud at a clip of White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro praising the president's "superman" energy after the surprise hospital visit.
"Who was it, was it (Treasury Secretary Steve) Mnuchin who praised his perfect genes?" Scarborough said. "Was it Steve Mnuchin who said had he superhuman genes? And they said he would live to be 200 if he ate better?"
Qantas backs legal action against will.i.am over racism claim
Australia's Qantas on Monday rejected accusations of in-flight racism from US performer will.i.am, with the airline saying it would back legal action against the Black Eyed Peas frontman.
The multiple Grammy-winning artist had lashed out at a Qantas flight attendant and named her on Twitter after she called the police over an altercation during a flight from Brisbane to Sydney.
In his tweets, the star said the crew member had been "overly aggressive" and unnecessarily escalated the situation after he didn't hear an on-board safety briefing because he was wearing headphones.
Using the hashtag #RacistFlightAttendant, he said she was "beyond rude" and "took it to the next level by calling the police", five of whom were waiting for him when the 90-minute flight landed on Saturday.