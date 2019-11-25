Pompeii’s grand baths unveiled, with hidden tragedy
Magnificent thermal baths designed to be the jewel of Pompeii but destroyed by a volcanic eruption before they could be completed opened to visitors for the first time on Monday after a painstaking excavation.
Marble pillars and blocks lie where they were abandoned when the city was submerged by a pyroclastic flow from Mount Vesuvius in the 79 AD disaster.
But excavators also found a victim of the disaster, the skeleton of a child who had sought shelter there in vain.
The architects “were inspired by Emperor Nero’s thermal baths in Rome. The rooms here were to be bigger and lighter, with marble pools,” the archaeological site’s director Massimo Osanna told AFP.
The Central Baths lie in an area restored under the Great Pompeii Project, launched in 2012 to save the historical site after the collapse of the 2000-year-old “House of the Gladiators”, which sparked outrage worldwide.
“It was an emotionally charged dig,” said Alberta Martellone, 43, the archaeologist who led a team of an anthropologist, geologist and vulcanologist in studying the skeleton of the child, who died aged between eight and 10.
“He or she was looking for shelter, and found death instead”, she said.
– ‘Life interrupted’ –
The excavation “was also moving from an architectural point of view, because it is unusual to find a building so large, with such ample rooms, in this densely built up city. It transmits a sense of grandiosity,” she said.
The construction site with its small skeleton “is a sign of life interrupted, on more than one level,” she said.
The city’s original public bathhouses were smaller, darker and often overcrowded; the new complex would have provided a more luxurious setting for all those who could afford it — most citizens, but not slaves.
Recent digs at Pompeii have offered up several impressive finds, including an inscription uncovered last year that proves the city near Naples was destroyed after October 17, 79 AD, and not on August 24 as thought.
Archeologists in October discovered a vivid fresco depicting an armour-clad gladiator standing victorious as his wounded opponent gushing blood, painted in a tavern believed to have housed the fighters as well as prostitutes.
Along with the baths, visitors could from Monday visit a small domus sporting a racy fresco depicting the Roman god Jupiter, disguised as a swan, impregnating the Greek mythological figure of Queen Leda.
Across the cobbled Via del Vesuvio, the striking House of the Golden Cupids reopened after work on its mosaic floors.
– ‘Biggest challenge’ –
While treasure hunters regularly pillaged Pompeii down the centuries looking for precious jewels or artifacts, whole areas have yet to be explored by modern-day archaeologists.
Each discovery helps historians understand not only what life was like in the ancient city, but also what happened in the dramatic final hours, as the skies turned to fire and ash, Osanna said.
The Grand Pompeii Project, which was part funded by the EU, winds up at the end of this year, but the Italian government has earmarked 32 million euros for the digs to continue.
Violent weather events caused by climate change “are our biggest challenge,” said Osanna, whose new book “Pompeii — Time Regained” describes the race to preserve the vulnerable UNESCO world heritage site.
“We have 50 people — restorers, archaeologists, architects, engineers — on site permanently, who carry out inspections and intervene where necessary, and that number will rise to 70 next year,” he added.
The ruined city in southern Italy is the second most visited tourist site in the country, after the Colosseum in Rome, with just under four million visitors in 2019.
© 2019 AFP
Pompeii’s grand baths unveiled, with hidden tragedy
Magnificent thermal baths designed to be the jewel of Pompeii but destroyed by a volcanic eruption before they could be completed opened to visitors for the first time on Monday after a painstaking excavation.
Marble pillars and blocks lie where they were abandoned when the city was submerged by a pyroclastic flow from Mount Vesuvius in the 79 AD disaster.
But excavators also found a victim of the disaster, the skeleton of a child who had sought shelter there in vain.
The architects "were inspired by Emperor Nero's thermal baths in Rome. The rooms here were to be bigger and lighter, with marble pools," the archaeological site's director Massimo Osanna told AFP.
Argentine priests who abused deaf children get 40-year jail terms
Two Roman Catholic priests were each sentenced to more than 40 years in prison in Argentina for sexually abusing deaf children, a court in the western city of Mendoza ruled Monday.
Argentine priest Horacio Corbacho was sentenced to 45 years in jail, while a 42-year sentence was imposed on Italian Nicola Corradi for the abuse of some 20 children at the Provolo Institute for deaf and hearing-impaired children between 2004 and 2016.
The court said the sentences took into account the aggravating circumstances that the priests were responsible for the children's wellbeing, as well as the fact that the victims were minors.
Trump threatens to sic Army dog on reporters during bizarre presentation: ‘If you open your mouths you will be attacked!’
President Donald Trump warned reporters that a Special Forces dog would attack them in a bizarre event outside the White House.
Reporters were summoned to the Rose Garden for a presentation of Conan, the dog who took part in a raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
"If you open your mouths you will be attacked," the president told reporters gathered outside.
Trump did not appear to touch the Belgian Malinois during the event, although Vice President Mike Pence occasionally patted the dog on the head.
"We were going to put a muzzle on the dog, and I thought that was a good idea, but then it gets even more violent," Trump said. "But no, the dog is incredible, actually incredible. We spent some good time with it. So brilliant, so smart."