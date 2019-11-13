Quantcast
‘Preposterously corrupt’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe laughs out loud at Trump’s ‘stupid’ threats to fire inspector general

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough laughed out loud at President Donald Trump’s “preposterously corrupt” proposal to fire the inspector general who reported the whistleblower complaint that has launched the impeachment process.

The president has privately talked about dismissing the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, because he shared the complaint that described Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden.

Trump has been furious about the inspector general, whom he appointed in 2017, ever since the complaint went public in September, and he has complained that Atkinson has been disloyal to him, sources told the New York Times.

“The instinct was so preposterously corrupt,” Scarborough said, “that when I read the breaking news headline, I actually laughed out loud because it shows you how extreme this president has gotten, how extreme this White House has gotten, that this president might actually be stupid enough to fire an inspector general because he read the law, he followed the law, he applied the law, and now the president wants — or is considering firing him because of that.”

