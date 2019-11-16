Press secretary says it is ‘dangerous for the country’ to question whether she is putting out honest info

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Saturday argued it was “dangerous for the country” for anyone to challenge the veracity of her claims.

Grisham made her argument after President Donald Trump went to Walter Reed Hospital for an unannounced doctor’s visit, resulting in a great deal of speculation.

Following the visit, Grisham claimed Trump was “healthy” and “without complaints” — a claim many found unlikely as the president has spent a good deal of time as president airing his many grievances.

“Further speculation beyond the extensive & honest info I put out is wholly irresponsible & dangerous for the country,” Grisham argued.

Here is some of the speculation that may have raised Grisham’s ire:

Now @NoahGrayCNN reports: Trump's trip to Walter Reed "was not on his schedule as of Friday, a source familiar with the matter told CNN." As of Saturday A.M., the source added, the visit was not on Trump's internal schedule. W.H. declined to comment on when it was scheduled (2/2) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 17, 2019

This does not add up; the White House Medical Unit has very comprehensive facilities at the White House complex that could easily accommodate most of what is needed in an annual physical. As a fmr USSS Agent assigned POTUS, I have never seen the annual formality occur in stages. https://t.co/32KGdf8yXR — Jonathan Wackrow (@JDWackrow) November 16, 2019

Does Trump's unscheduled visit to Walter Reed, on a Saturday no less, suggest that someone is laying the groundwork to resign due to health concerns? — Lynn Comella (@LynnComella) November 17, 2019

“Without complaints?” Can you remember a day that went by without Trump havin’ a complaint? https://t.co/I8gAvlnUrQ — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 16, 2019

Well this gets curiouser & curiouser..🤔🤔🤔 Let's show Trump the same empathy he showed Senator Sanders. None & then insult. Trump Chest Discomfort Claim After Walter Reed Visit https://t.co/YNsnuYMLMC via @heavysan — Bimmerella (@bimmerella) November 17, 2019

The waiting times are a bitch. Seems that Trump spent 2 hours at Walter Reed. We all know medical tests take like 5 to 10 minutes per test. But when you're POTUS at Walter Reed, you have to wait in line like any old schmuck. Certainly no reason to think Trump had 20 tests done… — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) November 17, 2019

I'm not saying Trump's visit to Walter Reed is suspicious, but members of his cabinet are in the War Room right now watching the movie "Dave" with Kevin Kline. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 17, 2019

In other words, Trump’s visit to Walter Reed today was likely an emergency or af the very least urgent. And now we’re being lied to, again. https://t.co/rj2Rl5pyf4 — John Aravosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) November 17, 2019

Trump rushed to Walter Reed and it doesn't even trend. Most loved president my ass! — Barney's Nose (@BarneysNose) November 16, 2019

#PresidentPence: Never Trump Republican @CheriJacobus predicts surprise Walter Reed visit an ‘excuse’ to resign for ‘health reason’ https://t.co/hUyL4tBA7q — Raw Story (@RawStory) November 17, 2019

