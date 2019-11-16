Quantcast
Press secretary says it is 'dangerous for the country' to question whether she is putting out honest info

1 hour ago

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Saturday argued it was “dangerous for the country” for anyone to challenge the veracity of her claims.

Grisham made her argument after President Donald Trump went to Walter Reed Hospital for an unannounced doctor’s visit, resulting in a great deal of speculation.

Following the visit, Grisham claimed Trump was “healthy” and “without complaints” — a claim many found unlikely as the president has spent a good deal of time as president airing his many grievances.

“Further speculation beyond the extensive & honest info I put out is wholly irresponsible & dangerous for the country,” Grisham argued.

Here is some of the speculation that may have raised Grisham’s ire:

Louisiana Democrat re-elected governor — despite Trump's rallies for the Republican candidate

47 mins ago

November 16, 2019

The Associated Press has called the Lousiana's governor's race for incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards.

Edwards triumphed over Republican businessman Eddie Rispone, who called to concede.

The outcome is another major political loss for President Donald Trump, who had held multiple campaign rallies for Rispone.

During his most recent rally, Trump begged the crowd to give him a "big win" in the election.

Eddie Rispone has conceded the #lagov race to Gov. John Bel Edwards, giving the Democrat four more years in ruby red Louisiana despite Trump’s best efforts to flip the seat. Edwards camp says Rispone called minutes ago to concede. #lagov #lalege

1 hour ago

November 16, 2019

Sondland used WhatsApp to communicate with Ukraine — and won't turn over the messages: report

2 hours ago

November 16, 2019

Ambassador Gordon Sondland used WhatsApp to send encrypted messages to a top Ukranian official, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

The communication occurred with Andriy Yermak, a top aide to President Volodymr Zelensky, when Sondland was in Kyiv, the newspaper reported.

"Sondland was also texting back and forth on WhatsApp with Yermak throughout the trip, and had been communicating with other Ukrainian officials over the messaging app in the preceding and subsequent months, according to people familiar with his interactions," The Post reported.

