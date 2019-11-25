Prosecutors’ subpoenas suggest investigation into Giuliani could include money laundering — and conspiracy
Federal prosecutors have issued subpoenas to individuals tied to Rudy Giuliani, suggesting the criminal investigation into the president’s personal attorney could include his consulting business and a wide variety of possible crimes. Among them, money laundering, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements to the federal government, and campaign-finance violations, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and The Hill.
The federal subpoenas are also seeking information into a company co-founded by a recently-arrested associate of Giuliani’s, Lev Parnas. Parnas allegedly worked with Giuliani to dig up or manufacture false evidence against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, in Ukraine.
Giuliani’s financial dealings have also reportedly been under investigation for months.
Giuliani issued a response the the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that the federal government, headed by his client, President Donald Trump, is attempting to discredit him for the work he did for Trump and his re-election campaign.
“There’s obviously a concerted effort to spread as many lies about me as possible, to destroy my reputation so that I’m not credible when I continue to reveal all of the massive evidence of criminality by the Bidens,” Giuliani said. To this day there has not been a single piece of evidence that offers proof of criminality by either the former vice president or his son, Hunter Biden.
CNN
Rudy Giuliani blasted for alleged criminal behavior: ‘Like watching the fourth sequel of The Godfather’
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) excoriated Rudy Giuliani over the alleged criminal activity currently under investigation by prosecutors.
"The grand jury subpoena describes the range of charges that are being considered, and it appears to signal that prosecutors are also looking at the associates' relationship with Rudy Giuliani and specifically Giuliani's business," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "What is your reaction to this?"
"I was listening to the interview with Rudy Giuliani a little while ago that you played, and now this information. It is like watching and listening to the fourth sequel of The Godfather saga," said Connolly, who sits on the House Oversight Committee. "Rudy Giuliani, who was a highly touted prosecutor of organized crime, has now sadly decided to emulate them, and I think it is a very serious state of affairs. Mr. Giuliani has surrounded himself with criminal elements, apparently, and I think he could get caught up in that. And of course, leave it to Donald Trump to praise him as a great lawyer and a great figure when he is now the subject of a criminal investigation."
Breaking Banner
Judge rules former White House counsel McGahn must obey House subpoena to testify
Former White House counsel Don McGahn can no longer avoid testifying in the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry.
A judge ruled on Monday that McGahn cannot continued defying a subpoena, dealing a major blow to the White House's efforts to keep its former top lawyer from testifying.
McGahn is a key witness to President Donald Trump's potential obstruction of justice, as he testified under oath that the president gave him orders to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and then ordered McGahn to cover up this order by creating a falsified record that would contradict his own sworn testimony.
NYC students strike to demand racial equity in nation’s largest—and most segregated—school district
"We, the students, have had enough. It is past time to integrate our school system, and we will not relent until the adults stop acting like children."
For the second consecutive week, students in New York City went on strike Monday morning to protest persistent segregation in their schools more than six decades after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that schools must serve children of all races equally.
Led by the grassroots campaign Teens Take Charge, hundreds of students from several city high schools demanded an end to New York's "screening" system which has made the United States' largest school district also its most segregated.