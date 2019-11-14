Protestors set up giant broadcast of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony as conservative lawyers gather to celebrate Kavanaugh

Roughly a year after his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh is slated to be the keynote speaker at a black tie dinner in Washington, D.C. thrown by the Federalist Society — the group of right-wing lawyers who have agitated for an ideological takeover of the federal courts.

But with one of Kavanaugh’s first major public events comes a wave of protests.

Most prominently, demonstrators outside Union Station have erected a giant screen broadcasting the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, whose accusation that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her at a high school party in the 1980s, and Republican senators’ sneering indifference, triggered a national firestorm:

The Federalist Society’s hosting a black tie dinner inside Union Station tonight, so protestors rolled up a big screen and loud speakers blaring Christine Blasey Ford’s Kavanaugh testimony as a welcome to attendees pic.twitter.com/kX4VjXhgkz — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) November 14, 2019

The demonstration was organized by Demand Justice, a progressive organization resisting President Donald Trump’s reshaping of the judiciary.

Other protestors gathered dressed as handmaids — a reference to Kavanaugh’s opposition to women’s rights:

See any friends in this FedSoc dinner line? Might want to ask them why they support an organization that put a sexual assailant on the Supreme Court. #Kavanaughlied pic.twitter.com/y4RoYXNEhU — Jake Faleschini (@SoundPolicy) November 14, 2019