‘Put Moscow Mitch on the list of endangered candidates’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocks McConnell over Kentucky loss

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough gleefully mocked “Moscow Mitch” McConnell after President Donald Trump apparently cost Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin his re-election bid.

The Republican governor appeared to be poised to win re-election until Trump rallied with him and McConnell in Lexington, and Bevin narrowly lost to Democrat Andy Beshear after the president said the gubernatorial race was a referendum on his administration.

“Yeah, it is about him,” Scarborough said, “and you know who else it’s about, and we’ve talked about it, the guy that a lot of people in Kentucky, certainly around Lexington and Louisville, call ‘Moscow Mitch,’ even some people in the rural areas starting to call him ‘Moscow Mitch,’ because they don’t understand why he continues to do Vladimir Putin’s bidding and not listening to Trump’s FBI director, not listen to Trump’s CIA director, not listen to any military people that keep warning ‘Moscow Mitch’ to put up these safeguards to protect American democracy.”

“All of Trump’s intel people say this is the greatest threat to American democracy, but ‘Moscow Mitch’ keeps ignoring it,” he added.

The Senate Majority leader’s approval ratings sit at 18 percent, nearly half of Bevin’s paltry 34-percent approval rating heading into the election.

“We keep talking about we have to worry about (Sen.) Susan Collins, that race in Maine, the race in Colorado, Republicans have got to worry about the race in North Carolina,” Scarborough said. “I’m sorry, I think again, and I’m only saying what they call him in Kentucky, I think you got to put ‘Moscow Mitch’ now on the list of endangered candidates.”

“You look at that map last night, you look at the fact that Democrats turned Kentucky blue,” he added. “You’ve got a guy who has a lower approval rating than any other senator in America in his home state, and this same guy, I think people around the Bluegrass State, where my mom and dad went to school and where my dad was from, to calling him ‘Moscow Mitch’ now. That can’t be good for ‘Moscow Mitch’ going into next fall.”