‘Put Moscow Mitch on the list of endangered candidates’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocks McConnell over Kentucky loss
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough gleefully mocked “Moscow Mitch” McConnell after President Donald Trump apparently cost Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin his re-election bid.
The Republican governor appeared to be poised to win re-election until Trump rallied with him and McConnell in Lexington, and Bevin narrowly lost to Democrat Andy Beshear after the president said the gubernatorial race was a referendum on his administration.
“Yeah, it is about him,” Scarborough said, “and you know who else it’s about, and we’ve talked about it, the guy that a lot of people in Kentucky, certainly around Lexington and Louisville, call ‘Moscow Mitch,’ even some people in the rural areas starting to call him ‘Moscow Mitch,’ because they don’t understand why he continues to do Vladimir Putin’s bidding and not listening to Trump’s FBI director, not listen to Trump’s CIA director, not listen to any military people that keep warning ‘Moscow Mitch’ to put up these safeguards to protect American democracy.”
“All of Trump’s intel people say this is the greatest threat to American democracy, but ‘Moscow Mitch’ keeps ignoring it,” he added.
The Senate Majority leader’s approval ratings sit at 18 percent, nearly half of Bevin’s paltry 34-percent approval rating heading into the election.
“We keep talking about we have to worry about (Sen.) Susan Collins, that race in Maine, the race in Colorado, Republicans have got to worry about the race in North Carolina,” Scarborough said. “I’m sorry, I think again, and I’m only saying what they call him in Kentucky, I think you got to put ‘Moscow Mitch’ now on the list of endangered candidates.”
“You look at that map last night, you look at the fact that Democrats turned Kentucky blue,” he added. “You’ve got a guy who has a lower approval rating than any other senator in America in his home state, and this same guy, I think people around the Bluegrass State, where my mom and dad went to school and where my dad was from, to calling him ‘Moscow Mitch’ now. That can’t be good for ‘Moscow Mitch’ going into next fall.”
North Korea slams planned US military drills with South
North Korea on Wednesday slammed Washington for plans to conduct a joint military exercise with Seoul next month, as negotiations over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal remain deadlocked.
The allies cancelled the combined air exercise known as Vigilant Ace along with several other joint drills last year amid a rapid diplomatic thaw with the North, which considers them a rehearsal for invasion.
But Pentagon spokesman David Eastburn said this week that the US had "no plans to skip upcoming combined exercises" this year.
A senior North Korean official said Wednesday that the announcement was equivalent to a "declaration for confrontation" that could jeopardise the diplomatic process.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s EU ambassador Gordon Sondland faces perjury accusation from impeachment witness Fiona Hill
On Wednesday, Lee Wolosky, the attorney representing national security official Fiona Hill suggested on Twitter that President Donald Trump's ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, lied under oath in his impeachment testimony:
Sondland has fabricated communications with Dr. Hill, none of which were over coffee. Dr. Hill told Sondland what she told lawmakers — the lack of coordination on Ukraine was distastorous, and the circumstances of the dismissal of Amb Yovanovitch shameful.
— Lee Wolosky (@LeeWolosky) November 6, 2019
Breaking Banner
‘Malignant narcissist’ Trump gets brutally mocked for cheerful stock market tweet after GOP’s stunning losses
President Donald Trump tweeted out a cheerful update on the stock market following Republican losses in Kentucky and Virginia -- and other social media users dunked him in mockery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high Monday, but analysts warned the next decade could be far weaker for investors.
That didn't stop the president from boasting about the short-term gains in the wake of losses by his close ally, Gov. Matt Bevin, and GOP legislators in Virginia.
"Stock Markets (all three) hit another ALL TIME & HISTORIC HIGH yesterday!" Trump tweeted. "You are sooo lucky to have me as your President (just kidding!). Spend your money well!"