Radio host taken off air mid-show after replaying clip of him discussing Trump and Roy Cohn

Published

3 mins ago

on

Coverage of the conviction of longtime Donald Trump political advisor Roger Stone resulted in a radio show host being booted in the middle of his show — that he’s hosted for over five years.

“Craig Silverman, a former chief deputy district attorney in Denver and current radio host on the conservative 710 KNUS, was taken off the air midshow Saturday after replaying an old interview clip in which he expressed hesitations about President Donald Trump,” The Denver Post reported Saturday.

“Silverman told The Denver Post in a text message that the show was cut by management as he replayed parts of a 2015 interview he conducted with Trump confidant Roger Stone,” the newspaper explained. “In the clip, Silverman told Stone that one thing that concerned him about Trump was his relationship with Roy Cohn, the president’s former personal lawyer who helped Sen. Joe McCarthy during the investigation into suspected Communists in the 1950s.”

On Twitter, Silverman said he refuses to toe the line.

