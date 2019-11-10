Rand Paul’s positions around impeachment inquiry are ‘a hot mess’: MSNBC host
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) had a tough day on the Sunday morning news shows, where he was ridiculed for an absurd claim that the Constitution mandates President Donald Trump face the whistleblower.
A late MSNBC panel discussion called it an example of Paul’s “hot mess” of policy positions, which seem to change with the senator’s whim. While Paul may think that the Sixth Amendment gives people the right to face their accuser, it’s only for criminal trials, according to the Constitution, that Paul swore an oath to uphold.
“This is not a criminal trial. This is impeachment. It happens under the Constitution, and the Constitution doesn’t prescribe rules or norms for it,” said New York law professor Melissa Murray. “All of this gets worked out by the Senate. So it is not the same as a criminal trial, and we’re not seeking to prove beyond a reasonable doubt an actual criminal act. It is sort of broader. High crimes misdemeanors are the abuse of office.”
She noted that it’s odd to hear Paul demanding the whistleblower come forward when he’s been so strident on the protection of whistleblowers in the past.
“His positions are known as what a known as a Due Process hot mess,” said host Ari Melber.
“It’s a technical legal term, but, yes, that’s what the scholars are calling it,” Murray continued. “But you need to come back; it’s going to be really important when people watch on their television, see these career professionals. These are not partisans; these are not Obama people; these are not Democrats; these are foreign service professionals who have given their professional lives in service to this country, saying, ‘I saw things that were so unorthodox that it gave me pause.’ Bill Taylor says he almost didn’t accept the posting in Ukraine because he thought the way the foreign policy was being run was so unorthodox and such a mess. He didn’t want to participate. Then he’s saying what I saw just looked to me like the highest levels of corruption at worst, and complete incompetence at best.”
Hong Kong police shoot protesters with live rounds as protests continue
A Hong Kong police officer shot at masked protesters on Monday morning -- hitting at least one in the torso -- during clashes broadcast live on Facebook, as the city's rush hour was interrupted by protests.
Footage showed a police officer drawing his sidearm in the district of Sai Wan Ho as he tried to detain a masked man at a road junction that had been blocked by protesters.
Another masked man then approached the officer and was apparently shot in the chest area, quickly falling to the ground, clutching his left side. His condition was not clear.
Seconds later, two more live rounds were fired by the officer during a scuffle and another masked man went to the ground, although the footage was less clear as to whether he was struck.
First round of impeachment witnesses are too credible for Republicans to attack: GOP strategist
Republican strategist Susan Del Percio explained during an appearance on MSNBC's "KasieDC" that the first witnesses that Democrats are calling for the impeachment investigation hearings this week are impossible to discredit.
Speaking to MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin, Del Percio said that she anticipates the first things Republicans intend to do is work to take down any witnesses brought to the hearings this week. The problem, however, is that they are far too credible.
"They are going to try and discredit the witnesses. But as Sam Stein said, they are impeachable witnesses. These are all government servants, people who have dedicated their lives not just to their post, but in [Bill] Taylor’s case; he served in Vietnam. These are very accomplished people."
Rudy Giuliani was traveling on the dime of private clients — while doing work for Trump: report
Rudy Giuliani told Daily Beast politics editor Sam Stein that the private clients were the ones behind paying for his international efforts on behalf of President Donald Trump.
During an appearance on MSNBC's "Kasie DC," Stein said he was trying to get to the bottom of who was funding all of the efforts to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
"I had to ask Rudy that very question because I was curious who’s funding this stuff," said Stein. "Is it a private client, is it Donald Trump? He has private clients and said that he was traveling to places like Madrid, for instance, on their dime for separate president and just happened to be doing this quasi-diplomatic Ukrainian policy while there. Now, I don’t know if that’s believable or not. But where the money goes does actually raise a number of questions, as Susan noted. And it is something that the lawmakers, at least one lawmaker on the impeachment inquiry told me, is a point of emphasis and inquiry for them. Because they want to know exactly who was funding it for what purpose and whether there was laws violated because of it."