READ IT: Ambassador Bill Taylor’s bombshell Trump-Ukraine testimony transcript released

Published

1 min ago

on

A transcript of ambassador Bill Taylor’s explosive testimony about President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden has been released.

In the testimony, Taylor recounted how he was told that both a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as the delivery of military aid, were contingent upon the Ukrainian government publicly announcing investigations that would benefit the president politically.

Read the entire testimony for yourself below.

Ambassador Bill Taylor transcript by RawStory on Scribd


