READ IT: Fiona Hill thumps GOP lawmakers for pushing Russian propaganda against Ukraine in scathing opening statement

Published

3 mins ago

on

Fiona Hill went after Republican lawmakers who are pushing conspiracy theories about Ukraine that let Russia off the hook for 2016 election interference.

President Donald Trump’s former top adviser on Europe and Russia will appear Thursday in the fifth day of public impeachment testimony, and her opening statement will scold GOP lawmakers for accepting the “fictional narrative” that Ukraine somehow interfered in the last presidential election.

“Based on statements and questions I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country,” Hill will say in her opening statement, “and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did.”

“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by Russian security services themselves,” she will say.


Trump kicks off another day of impeachment hearings by snarling at Fox News for talking to Democrats

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump woke up Thursday morning grousing about TV news in a series of grumpy tweets, just ahead of the fifth day of public impeachment hearings.

The president first tweeted out a complaint that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), one of the House impeachment investigators, appeared on Fox News with Shannon Bream.

Why do @ShannonBream & @FoxNews waste airtime on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who recently left the Presidential Primaries having attained a grand number of ZERO in the polls. I don’t even know how that is possible. Fox should stay with the people that got them there, not losers!

Fiona Hill will testify that Trump’s obsession with ‘fictional narrative’ about Ukraine benefited Russia

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

Fiona Hill will tell lawmakers that President Donald Trump became distracted from Russia's threat to national security by a "fictional narrative" about Ukraine that served his political needs.

Hill left the White House in July to spend more time with her family, after serving more than two years as Trump's top national security adviser on Russia and Europe, and will testify about her final months on the job as part of the House impeachment inquiry, reported Axios.

