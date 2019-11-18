Quantcast
Connect with us

READ IT: Witnesss David Hale’s interview with by House impeachment inquiry members

Published

4 mins ago

on

David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs,” appeared Neither his opening statement nor the transcript of his November 6 closed-door testimony have been released.

Behind closed doors, Hale told lawmakers what he knew about the Ukraine scandal.

“People familiar with the matter say the highest-ranking career diplomat in the foreign service, David Hale, plans to tell congressional impeachment investigators on Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials determined that defending Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch would hurt the effort to free up U.S. military assistance to Ukraine,” reported the Associated Press last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read Hale’s transcript below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

READ IT: Text from the interview with State Department’s David Hale by House impeachment inquiry

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs," appeared Neither his opening statement nor the transcript of his November 6 closed-door testimony have been released.

Behind closed doors, Hale told lawmakers what he knew about the Ukraine scandal.

"People familiar with the matter say the highest-ranking career diplomat in the foreign service, David Hale, plans to tell congressional impeachment investigators on Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials determined that defending Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch would hurt the effort to free up U.S. military assistance to Ukraine," reported the Associated Press last week.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats are challenging a series of state laws that make it easier for voters to vote for Republicans: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Democrats have been fighting GOP attempts to sabotage voting rights on a number of fronts, from gerrymandering to voter suppression to felony disenfranchisement.

Now, they have set their sights on a new kind of unfair voting law: ballot ordering requirements.

This weekend, a federal judge struck down a law in Florida that requires the candidates from the governor's party to appear first on the ballot — a law that has been on the books for 70 years under members of both parties, but, since Florida's governorship has mainly been under Republican control for the previous two decades, has consistently given a slight advantage to the GOP.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump wants to move impeachment witnesses out of the White House: CNN says could be ‘retaliation’

Published

60 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump may commit further crimes if he follows his instinct to punish officials testifying in the impeachment inquiry.

To date, the evidence presented in public impeachment hearings has been very damning, and it has angered the president.

"President Donald Trump's aides have explored moving some impeachment witnesses on loan to the White House from other agencies, such as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, back to their home departments ahead of schedule," CNN reported Monday, citing people familiar with the conversations.

Advisors have warned the president not to follow his gut on this issue.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image