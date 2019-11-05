Read the script Trump was trying to extort Ukraine president to deliver about fake 2016 election ‘interference’
President Donald Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and others tied to the Trump campaign have been pushing a wholly debunked claim that it was Ukraine, and not Russia, that attacked the 2016 U.S, presidential election.
As part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to extort the President of Ukraine, using congressionally-appropriated funds for military support in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden, and the public announcement of an investigation into Ukraine’s attempts to get Hillary Clinton elected (which no facts support) the Trump administration drafted a script they wanted President Zelensky to read in a public announcement.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney (tweet below) went through the just-released deposition of now-former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine and found the text of the script, which was actually texted to “a top Ukrainian official” for Zelensky to deliver in public:
“Special attention should be paid to the problem of interference in the political processes of the United States, especially with the alleged involvement of some Ukrainian politicians. I want to declare that this is unacceptable. We intend to initiate and complete a transparent and unbiased investigation of all available facts and episodes, including those involving Burisma and the 2016 U.S. elections , which in turn will prevent the recurrence of the problem in the future.”
Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, sat on the board of Burisma.
There is zero evidence to suggest Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election or that Hunter Biden or Joe Biden were involved.
WOW: Kurt Volker TEXTED to a top Ukrainian official the script they wanted Zelensky to read to announce the Burisma (i.e. Biden)/2016 election investigaitons.
The latest:https://t.co/g9bkSdlarw
The text: pic.twitter.com/GpQPSiBrDw
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 5, 2019
