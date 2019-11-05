Religious right activist Ralph Reed: If Christians don’t get Trump re-elected ‘it will be open season’ on churches
Religious right activist Ralph Reed appeared on Stephen Strang’s podcast yesterday, where he warned that if Christians don’t come out in record numbers to ensure the reelection of President Donald Trump in 2020, they will face wholesale persecution from Democrats and they will deserve it.
Strang claimed that “life as we know it as Christians” would be forever changed if Trump does not win.
“It’s going to be bad news, and Christians have to realize that they cannot be complacent,” he said. “[Trump] is our champion and he has come through on his promises again and again, and we’ve got to get him back into a second term to finish what he’s started and also to stop the other side.”
Reed readily agreed, saying that Trump deserves the support of Christians because of what he has done regarding Israel and the judiciary.
“If the Christian community doesn’t rise up like it never has in modern political history and if we allow, through our inaction, the left to remove this man from the Oval Office, then we will deserve everything that we get,” Reed said. “If they get the White House back, it will be open season on Christian ministries, on churches, the IRS will be able to persecute those faith-based organizations again. They will, under Obamacare, be able to force them to pay for abortion again. They will be able to sue the Little Sisters of the Poor and drag God-fearing nuns into federal court again to make them pay for abortion. That’s what will happen, and if we don’t turn out and vote in the biggest numbers ever, then we deserve it to happen.”
President of Mexico swiftly rejects Trump’s ‘irrational’ offer to send US Army to fight drug cartels
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday swiftly rejected an offer from U.S. President Donald Trump to send American troops over the border to "wage war" on drug cartels after assailants killed at least nine members of a fundamentalist Mormon family in northern Mexico.
During a press conference Tuesday, López Obrador, commonly known as AMLO, thanked Trump and "any foreign government which wants to help" in the aftermath of the gruesome killing of dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, which authorities believe was carried out by cartel members.
"But in these cases," AMLO said, "we have to act independently and according to our constitution, and in line with our tradition of independence and sovereignty."
The View co-hosts reveal their fears of Trump’s ‘zombie apocalypse’ supporters: ‘When we disappear — start running’
"The View" panelists agreed President Donald Trump and his allies were endangering government officials for political reasons, and co-host Meghan McCain described the threats she faced after the former reality TV star attacked her.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) joined the president for a campaign rally in Kentucky, where the senator offered revealing details about the whistleblower and urged the media to print his name.
"Had Nixon tried to do this to anyone," said host Whoopi Goldberg, "we would have had him out, said, 'No, that's not how the law works, the Constitution doesn't work like that, that's not how the law works."
Virginia GOPer caught at polling place distributing deceptive blue cards suggesting he’s a Democrat
Republican Virginia state Delegate Mark Cole was caught on election day handing out cards that suggest he is a Democrat.
As Virginians were headed to the polls on Tuesday, candidate for Virginia state Senate Qasim Rashid noted that Cole had been handing out blue cards to voters that do not identify him as a Republican. The color blue is traditionally used by Democratic candidates.
Republican @MarkColeVA is so proud of being a Republican that on Election Day no less he’s handing out BLUE cards that don’t identify him as a Republican.🤔