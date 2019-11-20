Republican analyst thinks the House Republicans are ‘setting up’ Mick Mulvaney to be the fall-guy for Trump
Republicans were caught off-guard this morning when their key witness, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, started outing key administration officials, as well as the president and vice president, for the bribery efforts with Ukraine.
Republican strategist Amanda Carpenter noted that she doesn’t care what White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham is spinning and twisting.
“What I saw today was he’s trying to draw a distinction between the quid pro quo between the White House visits and the aid,” Carpenter said. “He owns up to the fact, yeah, we held up the White House visits for the investigations. He doesn’t deny that. But every time the discussion got to the money, [he] didn’t want to hear anything about this.”
She went on to say that she thinks the next strategy they’ll employ is to find a scapegoat.
“So, I think there is a strategy coming together at play where they think they could scapegoat all of the crazy meetings and conspiracy theories on Rudy Giuliani but leave the discussion about aid somewhere else because there is one person that could answer that question and it is probably Mick Mulvaney. They are setting him up, I believe. And we’ll see where that goes.”
Watch her full comments below:
"My colleagues seem to be under the impression that unless the president spoke the words, 'Ambassador Sondland, I am bribing the Ukrainian president,' that there's no evidence of bribery!" he said.