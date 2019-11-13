Republican mocked for attacking MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace amid impeachment hearing: ‘Shouldn’t you be paying attention?’

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was ridiculed online for attacking MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace during the impeachment hearings.

Stefanik, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, attacked the MSNBC host during her committee’s hearing.

Wallace, a former top Republican strategist, has been a harsh critic of the administration. After Stefanik interrupted the hearing, Wallace blasted her.

“It would appear Elise Stefanik is drinking the same loony tune juice with her breakfast as Nikki Haley – going from occasionally reasonable Republicans to Trump shills,” Wallace tweeted, adding the hashtag #pathetic.

Stefanik replied to Wallace less than a half an hour later, while the hearing was underway.

“I am flattered that you are comparing me to Nikki Haley,” Stefanik tweeted, claiming it was a “HUGE compliment.”

Stefanik then attacked Wallace for not running for office as a Republican — even though Wallace left the party in the age of Trump.

“Instead of ever standing in front of voters as a candidate or putting your name on the ballot, you just keep attacking GOP women who have. Sad,” Stefanik claimed. “Get outside of the MSNBC bubble!”

The Republican congresswoman was quickly ridiculed for tweeting about a TV anchor during the impeachment hearing. Here’s some of what people said:

You are one of the few Republicans I had hoped would put country over party. Huge disappointment. — DadRock2020 (@DadRock2020) November 13, 2019

You might want to pay attention to the hearing, Stefanik. Your party is being destroyed, as will your reelection. — Stephanie F. (@songbirdtx) November 13, 2019

Thank you for clearly demonstrating how little you value our election security, foreign standing and constitutional order, Elise! Enjoy your new Fox News street cred! It’s almost as valuable as integrity. — Teddy Hoteham (@tjb61) November 13, 2019

Omg! You should be listening to the testimony. Do your job!!!!! — esz (@Esz1257) November 13, 2019

She’s worse than @nikkihaley, she swore an oath to the Constitution which she spits on with this sycopanthic behavior. — Alexis Fernandes (@AlexFTweets) November 13, 2019

Apparently, Stefanik was designated to be the female version of Gym Jordan. — Mike 🇺🇸 One-Term Trump 🇺🇸 (@thedecider99) November 13, 2019

It is FAR from a compliment. You should resign- now. — Trump’s Liddle’ Sharpie (@TrumpsSharpie1) November 13, 2019

Chris Collins is indicted. Pete King’s retiring. Lee Zeldin is embarrassing himself. You’re not paying attention to the hearing. Are the New York Republicans trying to engineer a complete House shutout? — Michaleen (@michaleen) November 13, 2019

Don't you have a job to do, like, right now? — RicSilvestre (@ricsilvestre) November 13, 2019

Absolutely shocked at your behavior, Rep. Stefanik. Grab a seat in a lifeboat. — Mrs. Marion Coatsworth-Hay (@MrsCoatsworthHy) November 13, 2019

Shouldn’t you be paying attention to the testimony and not on twitter? Quit complaining about wanting to ask questions when you don’t really want to hear the answers. — MexicoWillPayForMyRent (@jPra825) November 13, 2019

Pay attention, child. Important things are happening. — ⚜ 🍁 Christi 🍁 ⚜ (@BayouOwl) November 13, 2019

Hey Elise,

You work for the people. Not #criminaltrump pic.twitter.com/G6IhkgYzWO — Susan Henry (@SusanToups1) November 13, 2019

You've been elected to listen to this testimony. Do your job. — Colonial Oppressor Barbie (@ljohn44) November 13, 2019

THIS…..shows the lack of substance in any GOP arguments. — Michael Petty (@5MilesHigher) November 13, 2019

Isn't there something important you should be doing right now? Like… Listening to testimony!? The public kind. That you wanted? — Tammy Colson (@TLColson) November 13, 2019

@EliseStefanik partisan warrior is a bizarre look and wildly, wildly out of step with her district — Jon Reinish (@JonReinish) November 13, 2019

@elisestephanik If you don't want to listen to the truth, give this position to someone that will. — Mary Lou Mintz (@MaryLouMintz) November 13, 2019