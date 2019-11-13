Quantcast
Republican mocked for attacking MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace amid impeachment hearing: ‘Shouldn’t you be paying attention?’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was ridiculed online for attacking MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace during the impeachment hearings.

Stefanik, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, attacked the MSNBC host during her committee’s hearing.

Wallace, a former top Republican strategist, has been a harsh critic of the administration. After Stefanik interrupted the hearing, Wallace blasted her.

“It would appear Elise Stefanik is drinking the same loony tune juice with her breakfast as Nikki Haley – going from occasionally reasonable Republicans to Trump shills,” Wallace tweeted, adding the hashtag #pathetic.

Stefanik replied to Wallace less than a half an hour later, while the hearing was underway.

“I am flattered that you are comparing me to Nikki Haley,” Stefanik tweeted, claiming it was a “HUGE compliment.”

Stefanik then attacked Wallace for not running for office as a Republican — even though Wallace left the party in the age of Trump.

“Instead of ever standing in front of voters as a candidate or putting your name on the ballot, you just keep attacking GOP women who have. Sad,” Stefanik claimed. “Get outside of the MSNBC bubble!”

The Republican congresswoman was quickly ridiculed for tweeting about a TV anchor during the impeachment hearing. Here’s some of what people said:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
