Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans admit ‘slash-and-burn’ stunts won’t work once impeachment moves to the Senate

Published

1 min ago

on

House Republicans have resorted to stunts and hijinks to disrupt and distract from the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump — but their Senate counterparts understand that strategy won’t work for them.

The Democratic-led House is widely expected to approve articles of impeachment after the public phase of the inquiry, which begins Wednesday with testimony from two Trump administration diplomats, but GOP senators can’t count on the same theatrics employed by House Republicans, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The House strategy is slash and burn,” said a senior aide to one GOP senator. “‘This is a witch hunt! This is Democrats coming after the president!’ Which is needed, right? They needed the base to shore up to make sure that House Rs shore up, and they’ve done that.”

“Any House R who votes to impeach the president — they’re done,” the aide added.

But Republicans in the Senate must be mindful that they’re defending 23 seats in next year’s election, if they want to preserve their majority, and vulnerable senators like Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Susan Collins (R-ME) must at least act like they’re giving the charges serious consideration.

“When it moves onto TV and then to the Senate, you need a different strategy,” the GOP aide said, “one that targets independents, suburban women and country-club Republicans who don’t love Trump. You need to convince them that we should just wait until Election Day to decide this.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway to give live analysis of impeachment hearings on MSNBC

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, will be giving analysis on President Donald Trump's impeachment hearings on one of the president's least favorite cable news networks.

MSNBC director of booking Jesse Rodriguez announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that Conway is joining "our live special coverage of the impeachment hearings" that are set to begin at 10 a.m. EST.

MSNBC EXCLUSIVE TODAY — George Conway joins our live special coverage of the impeachment hearings @MSNBC @gtconway3d

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson claims Jim Jordan will take extreme measures to derail impeachment hearings

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

On Wednesday, former GOP strategist and Never Trump commentator Rick Wilson warned that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) may have a plan to derail the public impeachment hearings by repeatedly blurting out the alleged name of the whistleblower who first detailed improprieties in President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky:

GOP aide tells me one plan discussed is for Gym Jordan and others to repeatedly use the whistleblower's name as one of several strategies to blow up the hearings and make the media report on his identity.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump reduced to panicky all-caps tweets and quoting Fox & Friends ahead of impeachment hearings

Published

55 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent out a series of angry and panicky tweets in the hours leading up to the House of Representatives' first open impeachment hearings.

The president began his day by tweeting out supportive quotes from Wednesday's episode of "Fox & Friends" that all proclaimed the president's innocence.

"'Millions of Americans will see what a partisan sham this whole thing is.' Rush Limbaugh @foxandfriends," the president wrote. "The Democrats have stacked the deck against President Trump and the Republicans. They have leaked out everything. @SteveDoocy @foxandfriends."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image