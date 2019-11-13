Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans are trying to make Trump’s lies into truths: Political columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Political columnist and reporter Greg Sargent wrote in his response to the first day of impeachment hearings in the House that it’s clear the Republican members are trying to turn lies about Ukraine into truth.

Writing in The Washington Post, Sargent explained how Republicans are working to make Trump’s lies about the Bidens and 2016 into believable truths, just as he’s also trying to extort Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This created an amusing disconnect that in one sense actually served to undercut the defense of Trump — at least, in the real world outside the Fox News bubble in which those conspiracy theories and lies are taken as gospel truths,” wrote Sargent.

Republicans were trying to get Americans to believe that Trump cared deeply about corruption in Ukraine, he just never mentioned it, tweeted about it, bragged he was fixing it or attacked it as a problem. Yet, when Republicans had an opportunity to talk about corruption in Ukraine, the only example they brought up was a fake scandal involving former Vice President Joe Biden. No other examples of corruption were mentioned. If it was such a huge problem to the president, one would think there would be more than one example and one that was truthful.

“In reality, these things don’t justify what Trump did, since both are inventions. But beyond this, the very fact that Republicans kept stressing them itself actually bolsters the case against Trump,” Sargent continued. “That’s because these performances, which were intended to please the Audience of One, illustrate once again that the only examples of ‘corruption’ Trump truly cared about were the very ones Trump and his henchmen invented for the express purpose of carrying out his twin political goals — absolving Russia of sabotaging 2016 on his behalf and smearing Joe Biden going into 2020.”

Read his full column at The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Giuliani can’t whine about ‘fair play’ when his boss is denying electoral fairness to the American people: columnist

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani has been raging against the impeachment investigation that came about, in large part, due to his own behavior. On Tuesday, he wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal lamenting that the impeachment process is "unprecedented, constitutionally questionable, and an affront to American fair play."

As Danielle Allen wrote for the Washington Post on Wednesday, Giuliani wanting to talk about "fair play" is a rich proposition.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump made a ‘huge mistake’ talking to reporters about impeachment: Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

One of former special counsel Robert Mueller's top prosecutors explained on MSNBC how President Donald Trump made a "huge mistake" on Wednesday.

Andrew Weissmann, who is now an MSNBC legal analyst, was interviewed by Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press Daily."

The former federal prosecutor says Trump committed a blunder by denying a call with a Gordon Sondland staffer.

"Why is that?" Todd asked.

"Because he now can’t rebut it," Weissman replied.

"He has now said I don’t remember that phone call. So you’re going to have Sondland testifying to it. You’re going to have a staffer testifying to it," he explained. "If [Trump] doesn’t like their testimony, he’s going to have to say, 'Oh, now I remember that I didn’t say that.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans want Americans to believe Trump cared deeply — about something he never mentioned

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

One of the main points made by Republicans during the House hearings on the impeachment claimed that President Donald Trump cared so deeply about corruption in Ukraine that he was holding back the funding. It wasn't bribery because it was all about legitimate foreign policy, according to Trump and the Republicans in Congress.

Their greatest problem is that Trump has never held back speaking out about something he cared for. As the Washington Post noted, the argument doesn't stand up.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image