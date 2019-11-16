Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans fumbled when confronted with Trump’s witness intimidation — and one even faked a phone call: report

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

One of the biggest problems Republicans face as they struggle to defend President Donald Trump from impeachment is President Donald Trump himself.

That was as evident on Friday as it has ever been when, in the middle of the House Intelligence Committee’s hearing with former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) told the witness that Trump had attacked her on Twitter while she was testifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schiff said that this behavior constitutes witness intimidation. While there was some dispute about whether the tweets would mee the legal standards for such a criminal charge, they could clearly be considered witness intimidation in the scope of articles of impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from that, though, the attack seemed strategically misguided. Republicans’ main argument throughout the hearing was that Yovanovitch’s testimony was irrelevant to the questions at hand because she didn’t produce any evidence that Trump committed a crime, so attacking her credibility seemed to undercut this tactic. (Contrary to Republican’s claims that she was irrelevant, Yovanovitch did effectively undermine one of the president’s defenses in the broader impeachment case.)

And Republicans on the committee didn’t follow the lead in attacking Yovanovitch. Many of them were deferential and respectful about her years of service to the country. When they were confronted with the disjunction between their conduct and the president’s attacks, they struggled to come up with a reasonable response.

“We’re not here to talk about tweets, we’re here to talk about impeachable offenses,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) when asked about the smear after the hearing was over. This response made little sense because Trump’s tweets constitute presidential conduct, which could be potentially impeachable. And the tweets related to a portion of Yovanovitch’s testimony in which she said that Trump’s remarks on his infamous July 25 call — saying that she would “go through some things” — were a taken as a threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefanik admitted that she disagreed with the “tone of the tweet.”

Other Republicans struggled to defend the behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not something I would do,” Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) told Politico. “I’m not a lawyer, I’m not familiar with [witness tampering], but it’s just not something I would do. It’s just not my style.”

The outlet reported that other Republicans “dodged” the topic entirely.

“Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) quickly whipped out his cell phone and began talking into it, even though his home screen was visible and there was no call in progress,” the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) bizarrely claimed, “I don’t discuss committee business.”

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Building the idiocracy’: Conservative reveals the strategy Trump defenders use to confuse GOP voters

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

David French — a conservative critic of President Donald Trump — argued this week in a newsletter for The Dispatch that Republicans are “building the idiocracy, one word salad at a time” in their attacks on impeachment.

“Idiocracy” is the title of a 2006 comedy which, French notes, is “set in the fictional, dumbed-down America of the future — where President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho rules over a drought-stricken, miserably stupid nation.” And in real life, French asserts, Trump’s defenders “are actively trying to build the idiocracy” for “the sake of defending” him.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s weakest impeachment defense yet somehow blew up in his face

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

When President Donald Trump said he was planning to release the record of his April 21 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, many observers yawned. In the controversy surrounding the July 25 call, some had raised questions about Trump’s only other call with the new leader, but interest in the April 21 conversation died down as the evidence against the president in the broader Ukraine scandal became so overwhelming and damning.

It was easy to assume that since Trump was so eager this week to release the record of the April 21 call, it would likely be insubstantial and only amount to a distraction for the core issues at impeachment. Jokes were already circulating about the idea that Trump would claim that, since he didn’t commit any crimes on one call, he couldn’t have possibly committed other crimes.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

HBO’s Bill Maher hilariously burns down GOP’s Jim Jordan for his ‘Red Bull and crystal meth’ fueled impeachment antics

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

HBO Real Time host Bill Maher got off a series of devastating shots at Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in his opening monologue Friday night, mocking his demeanor when he appears on House panels and joking that the Republican Party keeps him caged otherwise, living on "Red Bull and crystal meth."

Noting the lawmaker never wears a jacket, and quipping he's the guy who asks people to hold his jacket so he can get into a fight, Maher said, "I believe the Republicans keep him in a cage, feed him Red Bull and crystal meth, then shoot his ass with steroids and unleash him on the hearing room."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image